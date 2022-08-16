Latest challenge in Clash of Clans: Hog Heaven challenge

Clash of Clans has grown in popularity due to recent updates and in-game challenges.

The game currently has multiple troop challenges, where players must use a certain unit to win multiplayer battles and earn special rewards.

Taking part in troop challenges can lead to players winning special rewards like magic items, gold, and experience points. These challenges are also one of the best ways to try out new army compositions.

The latest troop challenge in the game is called Hog Heaven, and it is based on units called Hog Riders.

In-game description of Hog Heaven challenge in Clash of Clans and more details

In the Hog Heaven challenge, Clash of Clans players must engage in multiplayer combat using Hog Riders. When a player defeats all 10 opponents in multiplayer combat, they will be declared the challenge progress winner and will receive special awards as well as experience.

Here's the in-game description of the Hog Heaven challenge in Clash of Clans:

"Keep your Hog Riders riding longer when you drop a well-timed Heal Spell during this event."

Hog Riders are one of the most popular Dark Elixir armies in Clash of Clans. They possess a unique ability to scale walls and make direct attacks on defenders. They have middling hitpoints and can inflict heavy damage.

The Hog Heaven challenge is similar to the Titanic Strength and Whirl Power challenges based on Super Giants and Valkyries, respectively. Players must employ the minimum number of a specified unit (in this case, Hog Riders) in battles to increase the progress bar.

The number of Hog Riders to be used is dependent upon the town hall level. For instance, in online combat, those holding Town Hall 13 must deploy at least 12 Hog Riders.

To raise the progress bar, players must employ the required amount of Hog Riders and earn at least one star during a battle.

To complete the Hog Heaven challenge, players can use a variety of effective attacking strategies, such as GoVaHo and Mass Hogs. Another approach is to train the required number of Hog Riders in various offensive moves, such as DrVaWipe and GoWipe.

A few troops and spells that complement Hog Riders in Clash of Clans include witches, valkyries, golems, poison spells, and healing spells.

Rewards for completing the Hog Heaven challenge

The Hog Heaven challenge helps players level up and gain experience points in the game. It also provides them with more resources and magic potions.

Listed below are the rewards for beating the Clash of Clans Hog Heaven challenge:

The Hog Heaven task will award 400 experience points to players who accomplish it.

On winning the 10th battle in-game, players will also receive a Power Potion, which, depending on the laboratory, can temporarily raise the level of troops, siege engines, and spells to their highest possible level for an hour.

The Hog Heaven challenge is a great way for players to earn experience points and power potions as fast as possible.

