3 Best attack strategies for Pocket Rocket Challenge in Clash of Clans

Pocket Rocket is the newest troop challenge in Clash of Clans, in which players can win additional resources by using Rocket Balloons in multiplayer combat. To earn rewards in the game, players must use the required number of Rocket Balloons in their army composition, successfully attack other bases, and win.

To complete the Pocket Rocket challenge, players can use a variety of attacking strategies at a special discounted training rate that will be available for the duration of the challenge. As a result, players can train their army compositions while spending lesser resources to earn more awards. This article covers the three greatest attacking strategies for completing the Clash of Clans' Pocket Rocket challenge.

3 Best Attacking Strategies for Pocket Rocket Challenge in Clash of Clans

3. Mass Dragons

Dragon is one of the strongest air troops in Clash of Clans as it inflicts area-damage to the enemy's defenses and troops. This strategy works well against Town Hall 10 or higher bases and can be used in both clan wars as well as multiplayer attacks.

Bases with low-level air defenses and air sweepers are the best targets for this army composition. Players can add a Rocket Balloon to the army composition or ask for the same through a clan castle donation to complete the Pocket Rocket challenge.

The army composition for Town Hall 10 Mass Dragons attack strategy is as follows:

10 Dragons

8 Rocket Balloons

1 Rage spell

6 Lightning spells

3 Freeze spells

Dragon and Balloons (Clan castle)

2. Queen Charge LavaLoon

Lavaloon is one of the most powerful air attacking strategies in Clash of Clans, and it can easily clear a base in multiplayer and clan war battles. While executing this strategy, players must finish the opponent's Archer Queen before unleashing Lava Hounds and Balloons.

Queen Charge LavaLoon is a more powerful variant of LavaLoon, with Queen Walk assisting in the destruction of a few air defenses. To complete the Pocket Rocket challenge, players should add Rocket Balloons to their Queen Charge LavaLoon attack strategy.

The army composition for Town Hall 10 Queen Charge LavaLoon is as follows:

5 Healers

6 Dragons

4 Balloons

2 Rocket Balloons

4 Archers

1 Baby Dragon

1 Heal Spell

3 Rage Spell

1 Poison Spell

Balloons (Clan castle)

1. Electro DragLoon

Electro DragLoon is a three-star attack strategy in Clash of Clans that can be utilized by players with Town Hall 11 or higher. To take advantage of Electro Dragons' lightning chain effect, players should try to find closed bases.

They should be used on bases with a number of structures close together to take advantage of the chain damage. To complete the Pocket Rocket challenge, players will need Baby Dragons and Rocket Balloons.

The following is the army composition for the Town Hall 11 Electro DragLoon attacking strategy:

7 Electro Dragons

2 Balloons

5 Rocket Balloons

3 Rage Spells

5 Freeze Spells

Balloons, Rage Spell, and Stone Slammer (Clan castle)

