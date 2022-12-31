3 best attacking strategies for December's Pocket Rocket challenge in Clash of Clans

The latest Army Challenge in Clash of Clans, Pocket Rocket, offers players a chance to get a wide range of rewards. To get these rewards, players must use a specific number of Rocket Balloons in their army composition, attack other bases, and triumph in 10 multiplayer battles.

Participants in the Pocket Rocket challenge are free to deploy various offensive strategies. These tactics require the usage of Rocket Balloons for the attack to be recorded in the challenge's progress bar. Players must complete the challenge by January 3, 2023, to access all the rewards.

Here is how the Pocket Rocket challenge is described in Clash of Clans:

"Jet-power your way to victory with Rocket Balloons during this Super Troop event and win some explosive rewards!"

This article takes a look at three of the best attacking strategies that players can use in the Pocket Rocket challenge in Clash of Clans.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Electro DragLoon and 2 other great attacking strategies for Pocket Rocket challenge in Clash of Clans this winter

1) Mass Dragons

The army composition for the TH14 Mass Dragons attacking strategy is as follows:

11 Dragons

10 Rocket Balloons

1 Rage spell

6 Lightning spells

3 Freeze spells

Dragon and Balloons (Clan castle)

The most used air attack tactic in Clash of Clans is Mass Dragons. Dragon is regarded as one of the strongest air forces in the game because of its capacity to deal area damage to the adversary's troops and defenses.

This strategy works well in multiplayer attacks and clan wars against bases with a Town Hall of 10 or higher.

Bases with air sweepers and low-level air defenses are the best targets for this army composition. Players can either include a Rocket Balloon in their army composition or request one through a clan castle donation to fulfill the requirements of the Pocket Rocket challenge.

2) Electro DragLoon

The army composition for the Town Hall 11 Electro DragLoon attacking strategy is as follows:

7 Electro Dragons

2 Balloons

5 Rocket Balloons

3 Rage Spells

5 Freeze Spells

Balloons, Rage Spell, and Stone Slammer (Clan castle)

Players who have reached Town Hall 11 or higher in Clash of Clans will be able to use the three-star Electro DragLoon attacking strategy. It is quite simple to employ this tactic in multiplayer and clan war fights.

To take advantage of Electro Dragons' lightning chain effect, players should search for closed bases. It is necessary to deploy three or more Electro Dragons before activating the Eagle Artillery. Electro Dragons may release other Electro Dragons once they have reached the base's central area. They must be used on bases with several structures close together to benefit from the chain damage.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Roses are red

Electro Dragons are blue

Score 3 stars in this challenge

A Power Potion awaits you Roses are redElectro Dragons are blueScore 3 stars in this challengeA Power Potion awaits you https://t.co/DC10aqBoxN

To complete the Pocket Rocket challenge, players can exchange a few Electro Dragons for Baby Dragons and Rocket Balloons. Baby Dragons will help them cleanse the base by destroying nearby buildings and structures.

3) Queen Walk LavaLoon

The army composition for the Town Hall 11 Queen Walk LavaLoon attack strategy is as follows:

5 Healers

2 Lava Hounds

20 Balloons

2 Rocket Balloons

4 Archers

1 Baby Dragon

1 Heal Spell

3 Rage Spell

1 Poison Spell

Lava Hound (Clan castle)

Lavaloon, one of Clash of Clans' most potent air attacking strategies, can quickly clear the base in multiplayer and clan war battles. The Queen Walk LavaLoon is an alternative approach to using the standard LavaLoon tactic.

Players can use this strategy to finish off their opponent's Archer Queen before releasing Lava Hounds and Balloons. Queen Walk assists LavaLoon's more powerful variant, Queen Walk LavaLoon, in taking down a few air defenses.

To complete the Pocket Rocket challenge, players can deploy two Rocket Balloons in their Queen Charge LavaLoon attacking strategy.

Poll : 0 votes