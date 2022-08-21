3 best attacking strategies for Finer Miner challenge in Clash of Clans

The Finer Miner challenge in Clash of Clans requires players to use Miners in multiplayer fights in order to receive exclusive rewards. In multiplayer engagements, the quantity of miners to be deployed is determined by the town hall level; for example, players with a town hall level 13 must utilize at least 10 Miners.

Use strong Miners assaulting techniques like GoVaHo with Miners, Mass Miners, and others to succeed in the challenge. Here are the top attacking tactics for the Finer Miner challenge in Clash of Clans, which players must complete by August 22 to earn all the rewards.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer. Players might use other attacking strategies as well that are more suitable for them.

Mass Miners and other attacking strategies for the Finer Miner challenge in Clash of Clans

3) GoVaHo with Miners

The army composition of the Town Hall 10 GoVaHo attacking strategy is as follows:

1 Golem

25 Hog Riders

9 Miners

7 Wizards

3 Archers

1 Poison spell

4 Healing spells

1 Rage spell

3 Valkyries (clan castle)

This is one of the quickest ways to attack in Clash of Clans, especially when capturing bases. Once the Valkyries have destroyed the core and dealt with the destruction brought on by the Golems, the Hog Riders can clean up the leftover mess.

Players can alter their army compositions for the Finer Miner challenge by including Miners in the attacking tactic to aid Valkyries in taking out the main base. Another approach for enhancing the GoVaHo assaulting strategy is Queen Walk.

2) Queen Walk Miners

The army composition of Town Hall 12 Queen Walk Miners attack strategy is as follows:

5 Healers

4 Balloons

2 Wizards

27 Miners

2 Wall Breakers

4 Archers

2 Minions

1 Healing spell

3 Rage spells

2 Freeze spells

1 Poison spell

Miners and Healing spell (Clan Castle)

The Queen Walk Miners employ a ground-attacking approach in which the Archer Queen is continuously healed by Healers while a funnel is formed from one base corner. Without utilizing numerous troops, the attack enables players to destroy most of the defensive buildings.

The regular Mass Miners attacking strategy is used in Queen Walk Miners after the enemy's clan castle troops have been eliminated with Archer Queen and the Poison spell.

Given that it makes it simple for a player to earn 3 stars, it is an excellent attack to use in both multiplayer and clan war attacks. The Finer Miner challenge in Clash of Clans may be completed by players using offensive techniques.

1) Mass Miners

The army composition of Town Hall 11 Mass Miners attack strategy is as follows:

40 Miners

5 Wizards

5 Heal Spells

1 Poison Spell

Miners, Siege Barracks and, Poison Spells (Clan castle)

Miners in Clash of Clans are the most distinctive since they can go underground until they are near a building, avoiding defenses. Mass Miner is a playable attacking tactic that can help one get three stars if the enemy's clan castle troops are simple to lure. Players can use the attacking strategy in both multiplayer and clan war battles.

Players can add a variety of reinforcements to their offensive plans, including Witches, Valkyries, Wizards, and Baby Dragons. The Queen Walk strategy is another addition that can be made to the attacking plan. Before beginning the Mass Miners offensive plan, players must eliminate the opposition's clan castle forces.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta