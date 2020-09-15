3 best Call of Duty games of all time

Call of Duty is a long-running franchise of first-person shooter games with various branched storylines. While some of the games are mediocre, others stand above the rest in terms of quality. The latter group has grown to become well-loved in the gaming community as they offer immersive gameplay, blockbuster stories, multiple game modes and a few other aspects.

Call of Duty: All-time best games from the franchise

Disclaimer: The list is ranked based on personal opinion and game experience. No sales or Metacritic scores have been taken into consideration.

3. Call of Duty Black Ops

Call of Duty Black Ops was initially released on 9 November 2010 across all major platforms (Image Credit: Treyarch)

Call of Duty Black Ops was the beginning of a new storyline which later became a whole new series in Call of Duty franchise. The game was initially released on 9 November 2010 across all major platforms.

Call of Duty Black Ops offers some of the most memorable characters of the entire series. The game takes place in the backdrop of the Cold War and the Vietnam War. Users play from the perspective of Captain Alex Mason of the MACV-SOG and a few other characters.

Call of Duty Black Ops was the first game in the franchise to introduce the dive-to-prone gameplay mechanics that we see in most COD games these days. The story is memorable, the gameplay is smooth, and other aspects like gunplay and multiplayer are more than you can fathom.

Call of Duty Black Ops is a classic first-person shooter game that you should try. Here is a short description of the game from Wikipedia which explains the plot of the game without any major spoilers.

Black Ops takes place between 1961 and 1968 during both the Cold War and the Vietnam War, 16 years after the events of World at War. It portrays a secret history of CIA clandestine black operations carried out behind enemy lines.

2. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 was released on 10 November 2009 across all major platforms (Image Credit: Infinity Ward)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is yet another first-person shooter game in the COD franchise developed by Infinity Ward. It is a direct sequel to Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare which holds the first position in our today's list. COD Modern Warfare 2 is the 6th major game in the COD franchise and was released on 10 November 2009 across all major platforms.

The game offers one of the best storylines in the entire COD franchise. It even has a betrayal scene in-game which is still remembered to date. Just like its predecessors, Modern Warfare 2 offers a cinematic FPS experience with immersive gunplay and overall gameplay.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 creates an eagerness to play it non-stop once you have started the storyline. There are ample amounts of PVP multiplayer games modes which will always keep you busy. Here is the plot of the game from Wikipedia without any major spoilers.

The game's campaign follows Task Force 141 (a special forces unit fronted by Captain Soap MacTavish as they hunt Vladimir Makarov, leader of the Russian Ultranationalist party), and the United States Army Rangers who are defending the country from a Russian invasion.

1. Call of Duty 4 Modern Warfare

Call of Duty 4 Modern Warfare was released on 5 November 2007 across all major platforms (Image Credit: Infinity Ward)

Call of Duty 4 Modern Warfare is the 4th major instalment in the COD franchise. Developed by Infinity Ward, the game was released on 5 November 2007 across all major platforms.

Call of Duty 4 Modern Warfare offers one of the best storylines in the entire COD franchise. It offers some of the most iconic characters in the franchise like Captain Price, Soap Mactavish and a few others. The game offers a realistic gameplay experience and, the multilayer is fun to play, especially on consoles.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019 is a reboot of the Modern Warfare franchise which offers a great multiplayer experience. The game offers the best gunplay mechanics in the entire series. It even offers some great characters from the original game like Captain Price.

However, in terms of story, the original COD 4 Modern Warfare is far superior to the reboot. Here is the plot of the game without any major spoilers.

"The year is 2011, and civil war has broken out in Russia between the Russian government and Russian ultranationalists under the command of Imran Zakhaev who seek to restore Russia to its former Soviet-style leadership. A revolution has toppled a regime in an unnamed Arabic country which has ties to the Russian ultranationalists, with Khaled al-Asad coming to power. These two simultaneous events are causing fear that al-Asad and Zakhaev might form an alliance and use nuclear weapons against the West. In response to these concerns, the United States and the United Kingdom conduct joint operations to put down both uprisings, without putting their own nations' security at risk. Will they succeed?"

