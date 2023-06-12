3 best characters for Kagura's Verity and Thundering Pulse in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 3.7 update will soon enter its second phase with new character and weapon banners. 5-star weapons make a huge difference when it comes to stats and passive. Having one equipped on your DPS or support can make a significant improvement in overall performance. The Phase II weapon banner will feature Thundering Pulse and Kagura's Verity.

These are signature weapons that are tailor-made for Yoimiya and Yae Miko. However, these weapons can also be equipped with other suitable characters, making them appealing to many players. This article will outline some of the best characters that can take advantage of these 5-star weapons in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 3.7: Best characters for Thundering Pulse & Kagura's Verity

1) Yoimiya

Naganohara Yoimiya (Image via HoYoverse)

Thundering Pulse is the 5-star signature weapon in Genshin Impact made for Yoimiya, making her the best character to use this bow. The weapon's passive provides an attack buff and stacking mechanic to increase Normal Attack DMG, which happens to be Yoimiya's specialty.

Yoimiya uses her Elemental Skill and Normal Attacks as her primary source of damage. This allows her to gain stacks from Thundering Pulse's passive, increasing her Normal Attack DMG.

2) Tartaglia/ Childe

Tartaglia (Image via HoYoverse)

Tartaglia is a unique 5-star character with two different stances, allowing him to easily switch between range and melee playstyle. As another character who often relies on melee combat and Normal Attack DMG, he is a great alternative to wield Thundering Pulse in Genshin Impact.

Tartaglia uses his Elemental Skill to switch to a melee stance. Often, this playstyle demands tons of on-field time. Fortunately, with Thundering Pulse and its scalable passive, the longer Tartaglia stays in the melee stance, the more stacks he can gain to dish out more damage.

3) Ganyu

Ganyu (Image via HoYoverse)

The last 5-star character who can take advantage of Thundering Pulse is Ganyu, one of the oldest Bow DPS in Genshin Impact. Equipping Ganyu with this 5-star bow has its own pros and cons. On the upside, Ganyu gets copious amounts of ATK and CRIT-DMG from stats as well as passive.

On the downside, any stacks gained from Thundering Pulses will provide a Normal Attack DMG buff which is useless for Ganyu as her kit relies on charged shots.

Top 3 characters to use Kagura's Verity in Genshin Impact 3.7

1) Yae Miko

Yae Miko (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact, Kagura's Verity is designed to supplement Yae Miko's kit as her signature weapon. The weapon's passive provides significant advantages to her both on-field and off-field playstyle.

Yae Miko can deploy three charges of Electro totems on the field in a single rotation, allowing her to quickly accumulate stacks of Kagura Dance of the Sacred Sakura. Furthermore, the passive stack's effect will last for the duration of her Elemental Skill, Tenko Thunderbolts.

2) Lisa

Lisa (Image via HoYoverse)

Lisa's ideal premium 50star weapon in Genshin Impact happens to be Kagura's Verity, which significantly increases her personal damage. Lisa's Elemental Skill uses a tap-and-hold mechanic, similar to Nahida's, with a brief one-second cooldown for the tap version.

As a result, she can quickly build up stacks of Kagura's Verity, which increases the damage output of her subsequent skill. Additionally, Electro characters such as Lisa are starting to find a home in meta teams thanks to Spread and Aggravate reactions.

Lisa can maximize the effects of Kagura's Verity, speeding up setup and extending the uptime of its passive, by equipping the Thundering Fury artifact set and assembling the ideal Aggravate team.

3) Nahida

Nahida (Image via HoYoverse)

Nahida, the Dendro Archon, is a strong contender to wield Kagura's Verity in Genshin Impact. The 5-star Catalyst complements all her play styles. When played as an on-field enabler, Nahida can easily gain stacks from her Normal Attacks and Elemental Skill.

However, when supporting her teammates from the sidelines, she cannot gain stacks or take advantage of the weapon's passive. Overall, she can still achieve remarkable damage output by wielding the powerful 5-star Kagura's Verity.

