3 best Clash of Clans attack strategies to complete the Lizard Blizzard challenge

Clash of Clans developers continue to introduce future tasks and challenges for players every week to gain additional Magic Items, resources, and experience.

These challenges are of various types, and one of the most popular types of in-game challenges is troop challenges, which involve using a specific troop in multiplayer battles.

The Lizard Blizzard challenge is the latest troop challenge that allows players to earn 400 experience and Builder Boost. Players must use a minimum number of Dragons in multiplayer battles to complete the challenge and win rewards.

This article will discuss the best attacking strategies to complete the Lizard Blizzard challenge in Clash of Clans.

Clash of Clans: Most efficient attack strategies for Lizard Blizzard Challenge

3) Mass Dragons

TH10 Army Composition for Mass Dragons:

10 Dragons

1 Rage spell

8 Balloons

6 Lightning spells

3 Freeze spells

Balloons (Clan castle)

Mass Dragons is one of the most influential and popular attacking strategies in Clash of Clans. This method can be used in multiplayer attacks to complete the Lizard Blizzard challenge at any Town Hall level. The best targets for the attack are bases with low-level air defenses and air sweepers.

Due to Dragons' significant damage and hitpoints, defenders find it difficult to handle their mass attack, making it one of the most effective air attacks. Players can swap out spells, such as Lightning for Freeze Spell or Rage Spell.

2) DragLoon

TH8 Army Composition for DragLoon attack strategy:

20 Balloons

5 Dragons

2 Healing Spells

1 Rage Spell

Barbarian King

Dragon (Clan castle)

DragLoon is a highly successful Dragons assault method since the balloons target the buildings directly, allowing the Dragons to demolish the base's core. Players can use it to fulfill the Lizard Blizzard challenge and receive rewards by using it in multiplayer combat.

Balloons should be taken in sufficient quantities to target anti-air fortifications such as Archer Towers, Wizard Towers, Inferno Towers, and Air Defenses. Balloons should be used to tank Dragons and attack defenses, while certain Dragons should be utilized to clear outside structures.

1) Queen Charge DragLoon

TH10 Army Composition for Queen Charge DragLoon:

5 Healers

6 Dragons

8 Balloons

1 Baby Dragon

1 Heal Spell

3 Rage Spell

1 Poison Spell

Balloons (Clan castle)

Queen Charge DragLoon is a solid attacking method that is particularly effective in multiplayer battles. This approach makes use of healers, the Archer Queen, dragons, balloons, and spells, all of which, when used appropriately, can guarantee at least two stars.

In Clash of Clans, this offensive attack tactic allows you to employ Queen Walk to take on extra defenses ahead of the actual DragLoon attack. Creating a funnel with Archer Queen helps you quickly take out a corner, allowing Balloons and Dragons to destroy the remaining base.

