3 best Cookie Run: Kingdom teams with Pitaya Dragon Cookie

Pitaya Dragon has consistently evoked discussions amongst the Cookie Run: Kingdom community since their release last month. The Charge Cookie belongs to the newly added "Dragon" category and possesses a wide range of possible applications. Read on to find three of the most potent teams for your Pitaya Dragon Cookie and how the "Legend of the Red Dragon" antagonist makes these teams work.

How to get maximum use out of Pitaya Dragon in Cookie Run: Kingdom? (June 2023)

Note: These teams were extensively tested in their specific game modes, with all Cookies, toppings, and treasures maxed out or leveled up significantly. Substituting any aspect of the given Cookie Run: Kingdom teams arbitrarily might lead to subpar results.

1) Arena Focused

Front: Capsaicin (2x Solid Almond+3x Searing Raspberry) & Hollyberry (2x Solid Almond+3x Swift Chocolate) Cookie

Middle: Pitaya Dragon Cookie (Full Searing Raspberry)

Rear: Pure Vanilla (3x Swift Chocolate+2x Solid Almond) & BTS Cookie (Full Swift Chocolate)

Treasures: Dream Conductor Whistle, Old Pilgrim's Scroll, Squishy Jelly Watch

Building and perfecting this team is probably the safest investment a player can make in today's meta to rise quickly through the ranks of the Kingdom Arena.

High in survivability with Cookies that perfectly complement each other, along with strong DMG numbers from Pitaya and Capsaicin, gives the team a considerable chance of victory against a wide range of enemies. These traits make this side ideal for cash-strapped Cookie Run: Kingdom fans.

2) ATK-SPD Pitaya

Front: Pitaya Dragon & Pinecone Cookie (Full Searing Raspberry topping on both)

Middle: Moonlight & Madeleine Cookie (Full Searing Raspberry topping on both)

Rear: BTS Cookie (Full Swift Chocolate topping)

Treasures: Enchanted Robe, Old Pilgrim's Scroll, Dream Conductor's Whistle

This team surfaced in the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta post-Kouign Amann's release. Its emergence coincided with the return of the ATK SPD team comp into the meta, using Wildberry Cookie. Here Pitaya takes over from Wildberry while the rest of the side remains largely unchanged, with the former's more aggressive skill helping to amp up the overall burst DMG dealing capabilities.

3) Pitaya One Shot

Front: Space Donut (Full Searing Raspberry) and Pitaya Dragon Cookie (4x Searing Raspberry + Swift Chocolate)

Middle: Moonlight and Captain Caviar Cookie (Full Searing Raspberry on both)

Rear: Squid Ink Cookie (3x Searing Raspberry + 2x Solid Almond)

Treasures: Sugar Swan's Feather, Dream Conductor's Whistle, Old Pilgrim's Scroll

This is a somewhat less reliable team, but given the slightly easier-to-obtain members, an average Cookie Run: Kingdom player won't struggle to build it.

As the objective here is to wipe out the enemy in a single skill cast, there is no healer here, with the entire team's DMG numbers being amped up via the Searing Raspberry topping and the Scroll, with the Feather and Whistle helping the team's overall survivability.

Cookie Run: Kingdom fans can track this space for all the latest news.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinion.

