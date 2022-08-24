3 best decks for the Grand Challenge in Clash Royale

The Grand Challenge in Clash Royale is a weekly task that offers players the chance to win rewards including cards, battle banner tokens, chests, gold, and magic items.

Here is the in-game description of the Grand Challenge in Clash Royale:

"Each win in a Challenge will increase your final prize. The Challenge is over at 12 wins or 3 losses!"

Players can participate in the challenge by spending 100 Gems, so they need to create a powerful deck and win as many battles as they can.

To succeed in battles, players should build a strong eight-card tournament deck with cards ranging in rarity from Common to Champion. The deck should have a proper balance of attacking and protecting cards.

In this article, we will explore the top three decks for Clash Royale's Grand Challenge.

Double Prince and other tournament decks for the Grand Challenge in Clash Royale

3) Mega Knight-Miner-Zap Bait

Listed below are the various cards in the Mega Knight-Miner-Zap Bait deck:

Mega Knight

Miner

Zap

Inferno Tower

Skeleton Barrel

Spear Goblins

Goblin Gang

Bats

The Mega Knight-Miner-Zap Bait deck is one of the best Grand Challenge decks to deploy. It has both defensive and offensive cards that can aid players in battles.

Mega Knight, one of the Legendary cards in Clash Royale, can completely destroy an Archer Tower with the right strategy.

Bats, Goblin Gang, and Zap can all assist Mega Knight in battle. Inferno Tower can be used in conjunction with Spear Goblins as a defensive structure to block an enemy troop rush.

Direct assaults on the King and Archer Towers can be done with Miner and Skeleton Barrels.

Players can make a few changes to the deck based on their playstyle, like using Wizard in place of Skeleton Barrel.

2) Double Prince

Listed below are the various cards in the Double Prince deck:

Prince

Dark Prince

Miner

Giant

Fireball

Zap

Mega Minion

Electro Wizard

Many players choose the Double Prince deck in online Clash Royale matches.

Due to its popularity, many players pack cards to counter both the Prince and Dark Prince despite the fact that this is an extremely aggressive eight-card deck.

With assistance from the Electro Wizard, Mega Minion, and Spells, the Giant can act as a tank. Giant towers are easier for the Prince and Dark Prince to destroy, thanks to their high hitpoints.

Players can make a few changes to the deck according to their strategy, like using Mega Knight in place of Giant.

1) Miner Loon Cycle

Listed below are the various cards in the Miner Loon Cycle deck:

Balloon

Miner

Inferno Dragon

Ice Golem

Barbarian Barrel

Zap

Bats

Mini Pekka

The Miner Loon Cycle deck is another well-liked Grand Challenge deck that is aggressive and capable of assisting players in winning multiple matches.

The cards with the most DPS are Balloons, Mini Pekkas, and Inferno Dragons. These warriors are supported by Zap and Bats.

The Barbarian Barrel and Miner can be used to directly assault the opposing towers, while the Ice Golem can function as a small tank. Players can make a few changes to the deck if they want, like using Baby Dragon in place of Barbarian Barrel.

