3 best emulators to play Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on PC

Battlegrounds Mobile India's Early Access is now open for everyone. Players who have pre-registered can download BGMI from the Google Play Store after signing up as a beta tester.

The Early Access version has crossed 5 million downloads on the Play Store. However, it didn't show any sign of returning on iOS devices.

After the Early Access launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India, players are looking to play it using emulators PCs.

Best emulators for Battlegrounds Mobile India

1) BlueStacks

BlueStacks is one of the best choices to run Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via BlueStacks)

BlueStacks is an extensively used emulator throughout the world, with many streamers and renowned YouTubers choosing it due to the various benefits it provides. Its high graphics rendering capability will run Battlegrounds Mobile India flawlessly.

Here are its features:

Simple key-mapping

In-game screenshots

Real-time shifting

Play multiple games at the same time

High FPS (frames per second) gaming

Pres-specified controls

Users can click here to visit the BlueStacks website and download the app.

2) NoxPlayer

NoxPlayer operates on almost any PC/laptop. It is best recognized for its superior performance, outdoing most other emulators. It can also run 4k games pretty smoothly.

Here are the key features of this emulator:

Keyboard shortcuts

Compatible to run 4K games in high FPS

Easy move controls: Avoids moving uninterruptedly in long-press mode to reduce walking inertia

Readers can head here to visit the official webpage of NoxPlayer.

3) GameLoop

GameLoop is well recognized for its ability to run smoothly on low-end PCs. Apart from low-end support, it also offers several user-friendly features, such as:

Faster in-game key response

Enables players to customize the key-mapping layout

High-quality visuals and smooth gameplay support

Supports 2K resolution gameplay on low-end devices.

The UI on GameLoop (Image via Softonic)

Fans can click here to visit the official webpage of GameLoop.

Disclaimer: This article is not in any particular order or ranking and displays the writer's individual opinion.

