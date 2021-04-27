Free Fire Max is an overhauled and improved version of Garena Free Fire. It provides users with an immersive battle royale experience with enhanced visual effects, graphics, audio effects, and more.

This "better" version also incorporates the Firelink technology, enabling players to play using their existing Free Fire accounts. Also, progress is maintained between versions.

However, Free Fire Max is yet to be released worldwide and is in the beta testing phase in these specific countries:

Malaysia

Bolivia

Vietnam

This article lists out the three best emulators to play Free Fire Max on PCs.

(Note: It is important to note that the beta version is restricted to specific regions. Hence, only players from those countries will be able to enter the game)

3 best emulators to play Free Fire Max on PCs

#1 - BlueStacks

BlueStacks emulator (Image Credits Bluestacks)

BlueStacks is one of the oldest and used emulators in the market. It is recognized for the variety of unique features that it offers, including:

Multi-instance enables users to run multiple applications at once.

Eco Mode - Optimize PC usage when running multiple instances.

Macros to record and replay actions with a single keypress.

Smart Controls - Lock/ free cursor automatically in shooting games.

Script to automate repetitive in-game tasks

Players can download BlueStacks on their devices via its official website or by clicking here.

#2 - LDPlayer

LDPlayer emulator (Image via LDPlayer)

LDPlayer is another excellent emulator that players can use. It provides similar features to that of the other emulators, making it quite an attractive option amongst players.

Here are a few of the key assets of LDPlayer:

Custom Control

Multi-instance

Macros/Scripts

High FPS/Graphics

Users can click here to visit the website of LDPlayer, where they can download it.

#3 - MEmu Play

MEmu Play (Image via MEmu Play)

MEmu Play is the next emulator on this list, and it is used by millions of players worldwide. The features that it have are:

Exquisite preset keymapping system.

Multi-instance manager enables players to play on two or more accounts on the same device.

Exclusive emulation engine to release the full potential of your PC, ensuring smooth gameplay.

Users can download this emulator from its website or tap here to visit the same.

How to download Free Fire Max on emulators

All emulators mentioned above contain the Google Play Store, from where players from the above-specified regions can download Free Fire Max. They can do so by following these steps:

First, players will have to download any of the respective emulators on their PC/Laptop.

After the emulator gets installed, they have to open Google Play Store in it.

Users must search for "Free Fire Max" using the search bar present on the top.

Finally, players should click on the "Install" button. It will soon be installed on the emulator.

