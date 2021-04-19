3 best Free Fire character combinations for rank push after OB27 update

Rank pushing is one of the most engaging aspects of Free Fire, and players like to ace the game when it comes to ranked mode matches.

Free Fire offers a character skill combination option where players can combine one active skill character with three other passive skill ones. Combining these skills can help them perform better on the ground.

This article shares some of the best character combinations for the ranked mode after the OB27 update.

Note: This list solely reflects the individual opinion of the writer. The views of the readers may vary.

Also read: DJ Alok vs Chrono: Which Free Fire character is better after the OB27 update?

What are the best Free Fire character combinations for the ranked mode after the OB27 update?

#1 - DJ Alok + Shirou + Laura + Jota

Advertisement

This character combination is of great help to players who like to play aggressively in a ranked mode match.

DJ Alok's active ability 'Drop the Beat' and Shirou's "Damage Delivered" will help players get constant HP and mark opponents when they hit the player. The first hit on the marked enemy will deal 100% additional damage.

Laura in Free Fire

Laura's ability will help players obtain maximum control on the ADS and hence, minimize the recoil. It will help them get more kills, while Jota's ability will restore HPs when the opponents are killed by SMGs/Shotguns.

#2 - DJ Alok + Kelly + Hayato + Jota

Advertisement

This set of skills is excellent for both short and mid-range fights in the ranked mode matches.

DJ Alok's ability will help players constantly heal for a limited period. Kelly will help with increased sprinting speed along with the enhanced movement speed of Alok.

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato's ability (Bushido) to increase armor penetration while taking damage will be helpful during close-range combats. Jota's skill, "Sustained Raids," will help players restore HPs when they kill with Shotgun or SMG over close ranges.

#3 - DJ Alok + Moco + Kelly + Miguel

Moco in Free Fire

For rank pushing, this combo can help players in playing aggressively as well as passively.

Advertisement

Players who like to approach aggressively can use Alok's healing ability, Kelly's sprinting speed, and Moco's enemy tagging ability to chase opponents and go for higher kill counts.

Players who want to play safe can go with Alok to acquire his healing and movement speed ability. Kelly's sprinting speed and Moco's enemy tagging information will keep them away from opponents.

Miguel's EP restoring ability upon each kill will help them get an extra EP advantage each time they make a kill.

Also read: DJ Alok vs Maro in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two characters