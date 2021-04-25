3 best Free Fire diamonds top up websites of all time

Garena Free Fire offers various exclusive in-game items that users can generally procure via diamonds, an in-game currency. Diamonds aren’t free of cost, and the players are required to spend real money from their own pockets.

Numerous means can be used to acquire the currency. Top up websites have emerged as one of the most popular options. There are several websites present on the internet that can be utilized.

This article lists out the three best Free Fire diamonds top up websites.

Note: This is not a list in any particular order but a generalized list of the best top up websites that can be used.

Best Free Fire diamonds top up websites

#1 Games Kharido

Games Kharido provides a 100% top up bonus (Image via Games Kharido)

Games Kharido is arguably the best website that players can utilize. It provides them a 100% bonus on the first purchase. Here are the steps to use Games Kharido:

Step 1: Players have to head to the official Games Kharido website by clicking here.

Step 2: Press the “Free Fire” option and log in via either of the available methods - Player ID or Facebook.

Step 3: Select the payment method and top up. After successful payment, diamonds will be credited to their respective Free Fire accounts

#2 Codashop

Players can top up on Codashop directly by entering their Player ID (Image via Codashop)

Codashop is another prominent top up website used by thousands of users. They have several offers running, providing users with fresh deals. Follow the given steps to purchase Free Fire diamonds via Codashop:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Codashop. They can also visit it by clicking on this link.

Step 2: Tap the Free Fire option and type the Player ID in the text field.

Step 3: Lastly, select the required recharge/top-up and payment method. Diamonds will be credited once the payment is processed.

#3 SEAGM

SEAGM is another prominent option (Image via SEAGM)

Sea Gamer Mall, otherwise known as SEAGM, is the last top up website on this list. It is a go-to website for many players.

Here are the steps to top up diamonds via SEAGM.

Step 1: Players must visit the SEAGM website and click on the Free Fire option for their region.

Step 2: Choose the number of diamonds to be purchased and enter the necessary details like the nickname and Free Fire ID.

Step 3: Tap on the ‘Buy Now’ button; users can log in or create an account to complete the purchase.

