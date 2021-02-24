3 best Free Fire gun combinations for ranked mode in February 2021

Free Fire is undoubtedly one of the leading battle royale on the mobile platform. Among other things, this game features a ranked mode, which aids a player in advancing through the game.

When pushing ranks, the choice of guns plays a crucial role. The game features an extensive collection of firearms categorized into different classes like AR, SMG, SG, Sniper Rifles, and more.

This article provides the players with the best gun combinations they can use in Garena Free Fire.

Note: This is a generalized list and not in any particular order. The choice of guns is entirely subjective and is heavily influenced by the players' preferences. The weapon combinations stated in the article reflects the opinion of the writer.

Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs. BNL: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

Best gun combination in Garena Free Fire

Sniper Rifle with UMP

Sniper Rifle with UMP

Sniper Rifles are the ideal weapons for engaging in long-range combats. This combination is perfect for players with a knack for sniping. The choice of sniper depends on the availability of the gun. However, AWM is one of the deadliest sniper rifles in Free Fire and can take down foes at range with ease.

Advertisement

If players don't find one, KAR98K or M82B are also equally good options.

Equipping a sniper with a gun like UMP with a great deal of armor penetration combined with a reasonable fire rate and recent range can help the players take down the tagged enemies at a medium range.

Players can also equip M1887 instead of the SMG. Both of them are also quite handy in the close-quarter combats.

A high fire rate AR + MP40

Scar + MP40

The Assault Rifles in Free Fire either have a high rate like Famas, AUG, Scar, M4A1, and more or have comparatively lower fire rate like M14, Woodpecker, and SVD but decent a higher damage.

Guns like Scar or Famas have balanced stats and deals decent damage to the players and boast a reasonable accuracy. They are an excellent choice for beginners and enable them to fight in the medium to long-range. It doesn't necessarily mean that other ARs are don't good enough, and the choice is entirely subjective.

Advertisement

While combining it with a gun like MP40 or MP5 that is lethal in the shot range can enable the players to take fights comfortably over different ranges.

Also, Read: How to get Legendary Cobra backpack and Ground Punch emote in Free Fire.

SVD/SKS + M1014

SVD with M1014

Shotguns form a great combination with assault rifles, particularly with those having a great range and damage as they are quite good over long ranges. SVD, popularly known as Dragunov, is a potent automatic sniper rifle that is only available in the airdrops.

The gun has a high armor penetration combined with significant damage and range. It also has a decent fire rate, making the good for long to medium-range combat.

In close range, players can switch to shotgun like M1014 or M1887 to tilt the scale in their favor, especially in the close quarter combat. Some users might prefer using AR or SMG instead of a shotgun, enabling them to fight in the medium range.

Also Read: Dexter Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, and country in February 2021