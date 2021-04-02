3 best Free Fire pets to pair with Skyler for the Factory Challenge

The Factory Challenge is perhaps one of Free Fire's most famous custom room challenges. The guidelines are pretty easy, and this challenge is also very engaging to play.

In the Factory Challenge, players must drop onto the Factory's roof and fight by either using their fists or melee weapons. However, characters and pets can be used by players to achieve certain advantages during the fight.

Characters and pets play an essential role in Free Fire with their amazing abilities, ultimately assisting players in performing better.

Skyler is not the most suitable character for the Factory Challenge, but pairing him with pets can significantly boost his ability.

Listed below are the top three pets to pair with Skyler for Free Fire's Factory Challenge.

Note: This list is not in any particular order or ranking and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

What are the best pets to pair with Skyler for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire?

#1 - Detective Panda

Detective Panda is a great pet to have for the Factory challenge. It will enhance the HP and boost it with every kill that Skyler makes. This way, players will have extra HPs after every fistfight.

Panda's Blessings is a skill that Detective Panda possesses. At its most primary level, the ability helps Detective Panda receive 4 HP after killing a foe. He restores 10 HP for each kill when maxed out at pet level 7.

#2 - Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox will be very beneficial for the Factory Challenge, provided that the custom room rule allows the use of medkits. When Spirit Fox is in its early stages, it can restore an additional 4HP by using a simple health kit. This skill is called Well Fed.

Spirit Fox can also regain 10 extra HP by using a health pack when leveled up to pet level 7. This ability will help players to gain an extra edge over their enemies, with better HP points after applying medkits.

#3 - Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

If the custom room rule allows the use of Gloo Walls in the Factory Challenge, Mr. Waggor and Skyler can be a lethal combo to pair with. When players don't have a Gloo Wall grenade, Mr. Waggor will produce one every 120 seconds by using his ability called Smooth Gloo.

When the pet is maximized, it can produce one Gloo Wall grenade per 100 seconds when players carry less than 2 Gloo Wall grenades.

Hence, with Mr. Waggor, Skyler will have a great supply of Gloo Walls, and he'll be able to wield his ability in a better way by using them.

