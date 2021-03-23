3 best pets to pair with DJ Alok for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire

The Factory Challenge is arguably one of the most viral custom room challenges in Free Fire. The rules are quite simple, and it is fun to play.

In the Factory Challenge, players have to drop onto the Factory's roof to duel with others using only fists or melee weapons. However, players can use characters and pets to gain certain advantages.

Characters and pets play a critical role in Free Fire by dispensing their incredible abilities and eventually helping gamers perform better.

DJ Alok is one of the most suitable characters for the Factory Challenge, and this article lists some of the best pets to pair with him to get the optimum results.

Note: This list is not in any particular order or ranking and reflects the writer's individual opinions.

Three best pets for DJ Alok for Free Fire's Factory Challenge

#1 - Rockie

Rockie is a great companion for players who own characters with active abilities, making Alok an optimal choice. Stay Chill is Rockie's capability, which lowers the cooldown time of Alok's configured active ability by 6% at its default level.

When pet level 7 is reached, Alok's active capability cooldown time will reduce by 15%. Consequently, Alok would be able to use his abilities more often and with less interruption.

#2 - Detective Panda

Panda's Blessings is a tremendous skill possessed by Detective Panda. At its most basic level, the power helps Detective Panda receive four HP after killing a foe. He restores 10 HP for each kill when maxed out.

This ability can be effective when paired with DJ Alok if the room is playing a squad vs squad game. This way, Panda can help Alok regain his HP every time he gets a kill.

#3 - Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

Mr. Waggor has the capability, Smooth Gloo. When players do not have a gloo wall grenade, this pet will create one every 120 seconds. The skill strengthens as the level increases. Mr. Waggor makes one gloo wall grenade per 100 seconds when players have less than two of them at pet level 7 (ability level 3).

Mr. Waggor can only be considered for pairing with DJ Alok when the custom room challenge allows gloo walls in-game.

