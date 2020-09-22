3 best ideas for melee weapons in COD Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone features a huge variety of weapons in the class system. However, a majority of these weapons are standard when it comes to COD. There are the assault rifles, submachine guns, launchers, etc. While these are obviously terrific choices in their own right, some players enjoy the goofier side of Warzone.

If this is you, then you might choose to wield one of the few melee weapons available in the COD battle royale. At the time of writing, Warzone features three unique melee weapons, being the Combat Knife, Dual Kodachis, and the Kali Sticks.

However, with Black Ops Cold War on the horizon, we think more should be added. Here are our picks for three new melee weapons that could arrive in COD Warzone.

3 new ideas for melee weapons in COD Warzone

#3 - Boxing Gloves

Boxing Gloves have already been introduced in a previous Call of Duty. Called the 'Prizefights' in Black Ops 3, this melee weapon would be perfect in COD Warzone. The gloves don't go too over the top and keep with the same theme that Warzone is going for, which is a more modern style. Plus, the Boxing Gloves would look terrific on any one of the Operators running across Verdansk.

#2 - Nunchucks

Coming in at number two on the list is one of the most well-known melee weapons in the world. Nunchucks are a deadly tool that are most commonly used by martial arts students. However, imagine these bad boys in Warzone. The weapon inspect animations could be amazing and the satisfaction you would get when eliminating an enemy would be next to none.

#1 - Chainsaw

Also a melee weapon from Black Ops 3, a Chainsaw would the crème de la crème in COD Warzone. Who doesn't want to run around a battle royale match wielding a chainsaw? It's the perfect amount of violence for an arcade shooter like Call of Duty and Activision has approved one chainsaw before. We would like to see them do it again for the next iteration of Warzone.