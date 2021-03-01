3 best landing spots in Free Fire's Bermuda map

Garena Free Fire has established itself and has flourished immensely in the mobile segment. It has become one of the most eminent games of its genre, courtesy of the features that it offers.

Currently, there are two major game modes in Free Fire: Clash Squad and Battle Royale, with each of them having its own ranked system.

Presently, the title has three Battle Royale maps, namely, Bermuda, Kalahari, and Purgatory. Users aim to reach the higher ranks in the game, and landing spots play a crucial role in determining their performance in a BR match.

Bermuda map in Free Fire

Bermuda is one of the most preferred maps amongst the users. Many players even look for the best locations where they can land on the map.

This article takes a look at the three best landing spots on the Bermuda map in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the preference of the writer. The choice of a drop location in Free Fire is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

Also read: Sudip Sarkar's Free Fire UID, K/D ratio, and stats in March 2021

Advertisement

Top 3 landing spots on the Bermuda map in Free Fire

#1 - Peak

Peak in Free Fire

Peak is located in the center of the Bermuda map and is one of the hot drops. It is spread across a vast area of land, where the users will find an extensive amount of loot, helping them get the Booyah!

Therefore, users have to be vigilant about their foes while gathering items and be ready for a face-off.

#2 - Bimasakti Strip

Bimasaki Strip in Free Fire

Bimasakti Strip is arguably one of the best locations in Free Fire where users can drop onto. Like Peak, users will be able to find several opponents and will always have to be alert.

It has numerous houses where users can find ample amounts of loot that will suffice for an entire squad.

Also read: 3 most challenging landing spots in Free Fire's Kalahari map after OB26 update

Advertisement

#3 - Mars Electric

Mars Electric in Free Fire

Mars Electric is the last place on this list of the best landing spots on the Bermuda map. It is generally overlooked by several players as it is located at the bottom of the map. The location is one of the best options for the users who desire to play it safe.

Also, players are more likely to find a vehicle here, making it easier for them to rotate after collecting the loot.

Note: Landing spots vary on the trajectory of the plane. Several players wish to take risks by choosing hot drops, whereas others may prefer playing it safe.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Amitbhai (Desi Gamers): Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?