3 best landing spots in Free Fire's Bermuda map for rank-pushing

Free Fire has two major game modes - Battle Royale and Clash Squad. The game at present offers three different maps - Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari, with only the former two available in the ranked mode.

Bermuda map in Free Fire

Landing spots are a critical factor influencing gameplay when players try to push their rank in the game. Choosing the appropriate location is essential to determine the performance of users in a game.

They must find a balance between kills and survival to push the rank efficiently. This article lists the three best landing spots in the Bermuda map in Garena Free Fire.

Three most suitable landing spots in Free Fire's Bermuda map for rank-pushing

#1 - Peak

Peak in Free Fire

Peak is among the most preferred spots on the Bermuda map. It is located around the central region and spreads across a vast area. Players can find numerous buildings where they will be able to procure decent loot.

However, it attracts a lot of gamers, making it a high-risk, high-reward location. They are recommended to be on the lookout for foes as they might face some competition on Peak.

#2 - Mars Electric

Mars Electric

Mars Electric is one of the most overlooked locations by players as it is present on the map's bottom side. It is relatively safe compared to the other places. Users are expected to find lesser competition here and find decent loot that is sufficient for the squad.

Also, they are likely to find a vehicle that would help them rotate later, depending on the play zone's formation. It is essentially suitable for gamers with a focus on playing safely.

#3 - Cape Town

Cape Town

Cape Town is the final location on this list of landing spots. If players prefer playing relatively safe, they can consider dropping here. There are numerous buildings and houses where an ample amount of loot can be found. Players can also take cover in these compounds.

Note: Landing spots vary on the trajectory of the plane. Several players wish to take risks by choosing hot drops, whereas others may prefer playing it safe.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the preference of the writer. The choice of a drop location in Free Fire is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.