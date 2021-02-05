3 best landing spots in Free Fire’s Purgatory map after the OB26 update

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform. Like other games in the genre, it is quite competitive due to its ranked-based system.

Players often look to climb up the tiers in the game to become the best among their peers. Various factors affect a player's performance in a BR game, and landing spots are one of them.

There are currently three different maps present in Free Fire - Bermuda, Purgatory and Kalahari. This article takes a look at the best landing sports in the Purgatory map.

What are the best landing spots in Free Fire’s Purgatory map after the OB26 update?

#1 Brasilia

Brasilia

Brasilia is arguably the most popular landing spot on the Purgatory map. It is located in the center of the map and is one of the hot-drops. Players can find a large amount of high-tier loot in the numerous houses in the area.

There are many zip lines located across Brasilia, which players can utilize for rotation. Players must be cautious if they want to land on this location as many players usually drop here.

#2 Marbleworks

Marbleworks

Marbleworks is another popular landing spot on the Purgatory map. It is spread across a vast area, and players can easily find enough loot for the whole squad. However, players might face a problem with rotation as they have to cross a bridge to reach the other parts of the map.

Moreover, several players gatekeep the entrances of these bridges, which means whoever passes them must be prepared for a fight.

#3 Forge

Forge

Forge is located on the eastern side of the Purgatory map and is one of the safest spots to land on. There are several warehouses and buildings located in the area, where players can find adequate loot. Players will likely be able to find a vehicle that they can use to move out of the location, depending upon the zone formation.

There are several other locations on the Purgatory map, like Fields and Lumber Mill, where players can find an ample amount of loot.

Note: This copy reflects the writer’s personal views. What may be the best choice for one person might not be so for another.

