3 best landing spots with good loot in Free Fire's Bermuda map

Free Fire has a total of three maps in the battle royale mode - Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari. Only two of these are available in the ranked mode.

Finding good loot is essential in the battle royale mode. The key to finding good loot lies in the location on which players land. While many players take risks by landing on hot drops, others prefer playing it safe.

This article lists three of the best landing spots with decent loot in Free Fire's Bermuda map.

Note: This is not a list in any particular order. It is a generalized list of locations where players can find a good amount of loot. Hot drops like Pochinok, Bimasakti Strip and more have been avoided.

What are the best landing spots in Free Fire's Bermuda map?

#1 Observatory

The Observatory is located on the left side of the Bermuda map. The loot is spread across the area and is usually enough for an entire squad. Players can also find a vehicle in the area to cut the rotations to the safe zone.

#2 Mar Electrical

Players often overlook Mars Electrical due to its location at the very bottom of the map. It has many compounds where a variety of firearms and equipment can be found.

The area is huge, and it may take a while for players to collect the loot. This location also has an additional advantage in the form of a Vending Machine. This machine can be used to directly redeem some high-tier items if players find a token. Vehicles nearby also make it easier for players to make rotations.

#3 Mill

Mill is one of the best locations to find great loot on the Bermuda map. It is at the top-right corner of the map and has limited compounds, where the loot is usually concentrated. Like in Mars Electrical, players will find a Vending Machine in this location. The loot in this area will be sufficient for an entire team.

Players can consider landing in the blue area as it provides them with high-tier loot. It attracts a lot of users, so players have to be careful when landing there.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the preference of the writer. The choice of a drop location in Free Fire is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

