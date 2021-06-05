3 best Ludo games for Android with voice chat feature

Ludo is a beloved board game for kids. Many adults also like to revisit the nostalgic game to relive their childhood days.

E-board titles have become quite popular in the last few years, and Ludo is one of them. There are also a few such games where players can use the voice chat feature while playing with friends.

Android Ludo games with voice chat feature

Players can take a look at the following three options:

1) Ludo King

Players need to watch videos for voice chatting

This is the most popular Ludo game and has over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store. One of the best aspects of Ludo King is that it supports cross-platform gameplay.

The voice chat feature can be unlocked by watching videos. Players can activate the pack from the store and enjoy 3 to 7 days of unlimited talk-time.

Download it from here

2) Ludo Day – Play Online Ludo Game&Party&Voice Chat

Players can send emojis and short messages in this game

Like the other games on the list, players can talk to their friends online while enjoying Ludo matches. They also have the freedom to send short messages and emojis in-game.

Players can enjoy Ludo Day even without any internet connection. The game has a good rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here

3) Ludo Talent – Online Ludo&Voice Chat

The voice chat room makes the game entertaining (Image via APKPUFF)

Players can create their own room and invite their friends to enjoy a game of Ludo. Mobile gamers can soon voice chat with their friends via the brand new "online voice chat room" that is coming soon.

Ludo Talent also offers rewards to its players. Every three minutes, players can access the Ludo Chest for free coins or complete small tasks to win in-game money.

Download it from here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

