3 best Nahobino builds for beginners in Shin Megami Tensei 5

Shin Megami Tensei 5 allows players to build up the protagonist in whichever way they fancy. The Nahobino has a versatile array of stat scaling and skills at its disposal, and players can play around with some of the in-game mechanics to build the protagonist in a way that suits their play style the best.

However, it’s important to note here that for Normal and Hard difficulty, it’s critical that users invest in a more well-rounded party. Hence, the Nahobino will be required to boast those skills and stats that will allow it to compliment what the other demons bring to the table.

While it can feel a bit daunting for players new to the Shin Megami Tensei mainline series to build the protagonist in the right way, today’s article will discuss some of the more reliable Nahobino build paths that beginners can opt for.

Best beginner Nahobino builds in Shin Megami Tensei 5

1) The Battle Mage (Magic and Agility/Vitality scaling)

The Battle Mage build will be ideal for those players who want to provide the Nahobino with an array of elemental damage skills and make him one of the bigger damage dealers in the party.

This Shin Megami Tensei 5 build prioritizes dumping points in both Magic and Agility to help the Nahobino have a very high hit/evasion rate to attacks. This will keep the protagonist nimble while allowing him to exploit enemy weaknesses with a vast array of elemental skills.

Another way of going about this build is by dumping points in Vitality instead of Agility. While this will reduce the Nahobino’s dodging capabilities, it will make him significantly tankier, allowing him to withstand critical attacks.

When it comes to preferred skills, it is advisable that players give him a variety of elemental attacks, party-wide elemental skills, buffs like Tarukaja, and supporting skills like Miracle water.

Life Spring is also something that players can opt into for an additional HP boost, along with any Tier 2 elemental single target skill.

2) The Physical DPS (Physical and Agility/Vitality scaling)

The Physical build is much more straightforward to pilot than the Mage one, and Shin Megami Tensei 5 players will not have to rely excessively on learning elemental weaknesses or buy a tonne of SpyGlass.

For this build, gamers will need to make something similar to the battlemage, but instead of dumping points in Magic, they will be putting it in Strength and Agility. However, for a tankier option, the Agility can be slotted out with Vitality, making the Nahobino much more resistant to damage.

For skills, Charge and Counter are a must. This will make the protagonist significantly more powerful, especially against those foes who do not have resistance to Physical damage.

Beatdown, Aramasa, and Life Spring are also additional skills that Shin Megami Tensei 5 players can invest in during the initial stages of the game.

3) The Frontline Support (Vitality and Evasion scaling)

Instead of opting for a more damage-oriented build, gamers can look to turn the Nahobino into a tank-support and look to enable the rest of the party members.

For this particular playstyle, Shin Megami Tensei 5 players will be required to invest heavily in Vitality and Agility. Taunt will be one of the best skills for this build, as it will allow the Nahobino to be an incredible damage-sponge, absorbing everything that the enemy throws at it.

Additionally, various supporting skills are also a must, hence spells like Sukukaja, Tarukaja, Rakunda, etc., are some of the must-haves for the Nahobino.

Counter is also something players can invest in, along with Life Spring and other elemental and physical skills.

