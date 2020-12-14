3 best online shooting games like Free Fire under 50 MB

Free Fire is one of the best mobile games from the battle-royale genre. It has a 4v4 game mode and a battle royale mode that involves eliminating opponents to be the last person/squad standing.

Free Fire takes up more than 500 MB of storage space on devices, and sometimes, a paucity of storage stops players from installing it. So, if they can afford only 50 MB of space, gamers can enjoy the following online shooters similar to Free Fire.

Online shooting alternatives for Free Fire under 50 MB

These are the three best Android games like Free Fire on the Google Play Store:

#1 - N.O.V.A Legacy

Image via Gameloft

This title offers players a cool, futuristic sci-fi backdrop that they can be a part of. There are Team Deathmatches in N.O.V.A Legacy, which will remind players of Free Fire.

Players can upgrade their weapons to make them more accurate and make their Suit cores more powerful and protective. There are 3D models and skins that they can use to customize their marines.

One of the best aspects of this game is that it is playable both online and offline. If players want to play it without an internet connection, they can go for the story mode.

Size: 47 MB

Download it from here.

#2 - Sniper Fury: Online 3D FPS & Sniper Shooter Game

Image via A2ZGames (YouTube)

Players who loved to snipe in Free Fire will surely be into this game. Sniper Fury not only has a great collection of snipers but also comes with great assault guns, shotguns, and other weapons.

The unique and picturesque battlefield locations are liked by players, and there are 32 of them. The 3D graphics makes the game even more visually appealing.

Gamers also like the online multiplayer mode, where they have to be the last person standing in a match consisting of ten players. There are also various rewards that the players can get in this title.

Size: 34 MB

Download it from here.

#3 - Elite Killer: SWAT

Image via DroidCheat (YouTube)

Players can be part of a special weapons and tactics team in Elite Killer. The main aim will be to end the evil syndicate that is disrupting peace in the world.

Like Free Fire, this game also has a good arsenal of weapons, including sniper rifles, submachine guns, grenades, etc. There are more than 30 weapons to choose from.

Players can connect with others online by taking part in the online PvP mode. This game has over 50 million downloads and a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store.

Size: 22 MB

Download it from here.

