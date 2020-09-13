3 best SMGs in COD Mobile Season 10

The SMG category in COD Mobile is one of the most popular thanks to its versatility and dominant weapons. While there certainly are some lesser guns in the class, most of the guns present a solid option no matter the map or game mode.

However, many players still want to know what are the best SMGs in COD Mobile. Whether you're trying to go ham on the opposition or just want to find out what weapons are better than others, knowing what the best SMGs are is valuable knowledge. Here's what we believe to be the three best guns in the SMG class within COD Mobile as of Season 10.

Top 3 SMGs in COD Mobile

#3 - RUS-79U

Image via Activision

Kicking off the list is one of the original weapons from the initial launch of COD Mobile back in 2019. The RUS-79U, also known as the AK74-U, is a classic weapon in the Call of Duty franchise. First introduced in Black Ops 1, the weapon has made numerous appearances throughout the franchise's history. However, it really shines in COD Mobile.

Within Season 10, the RUS-79U is unchanged from prior seasons. It's still a laser beam that deals high damage and has balanced stats all-around.

#2 - Cordite

Image via Garena

The second spot on our list goes to the Cordite. Hailing from Black Ops 4, the Cordite is a balanced weapon in terms of damage and range. However, what puts it over the top is its magazine capacity. Able to hold more bullets in a single magazine than any other SMG, the Cordite is an invaluable gun to have in your Create-A-Class.

While it's not the best in class when it comes to damage, with so many bullets in the clip you won't need to have high damage.

#1 - Razorback

Image via Activision

Still the top dog during Season 10, the Razorback SMG is the best in class within COD Mobile. Since its introduction, this gun has reigned supreme over the other weapons in the category. Its high damage output and steady recoil makes it an extremely easy weapon to use. Pairing this with solid range and decent mobility makes for the best SMG in COD Mobile.