3 best tank cards in Clash Royale

In Clash Royale, players need a tank card to make a successful push. Tank cards are the ones that have high Hit Points and damage rates. One tank card is usually used in a deck (not always) backed up by other troops. Tank cards in CR take up a high amount of Elixir, considering their impact in the arena.

These cards are difficult to deal with and take time to be killed. There are tank cards with different rarities in the game that one can use in their decks. This article features the three best tank cards in Clash Royale.

Top three tank cards in Clash Royale revealed

1) Electro Giant

Electro Giant (Image via Sportskeeda)

In-game description of Electro Giant in Clash Royale:

“He channels electricity through his Zap Pack, a unique device that stuns and damages any troop attacking him within its range. Don't tell him that his finger guns aren't real! He'll zap you.”

Electro Giant is an Epic card that can be unlocked once players reach the Electro Valley (Arena 11). He is a single-target, melee troop with very high Hit Points and low damage. Electro Giant targets only buildings and also zaps enemies at the same time.

Enemy units that hit the Electro Giant within a 3-tile radius get zapped, which stuns them. It costs 8 Elixir to play an Electro Giant.

2) Mega Knight

Mega Knight (Image via Sportskeeda)

In-game description of Mega Knight in Clash Royale:

“He lands with the force of 1,000 mustaches, then jumps from one foe to the next, dealing huge area damage. Stand aside!”

The Mega Knight is a Legendary card that can be unlocked once the players reach the Royal Arena (Arena 7). He is a melee, splash damage troop with very high hitpoints and moderate splash damage. When deployed, Mega Knight deals spawn damage which amounts to twice the damage dealt by his regular attack.

When enemies are within a 3.5 to 5 tile range, it deals a charge attack damage. The charge damage is equivalent to his spawn damage. It costs 7 Elixir to play Mega Knight.

3) PEKKA

PEKKA (Image via Sportskeeda)

In-game description of PEKKA in Clash Royale:

“A heavily armored, slow melee fighter. Swings from the hip but packs a huge punch!”

PEKKA is an Epic card that can be unlocked once players reach PEKKA's Playhouse (Arena 4). She is a single-target, melee ground troop with high hitpoints and damage. PEKKA has a very slow movement speed, but when she reaches the tower, it's a matter of seconds before she takes down the tower.

She is the highest DPS card in CR, with a damage of 283 per second. It costs 7 Elixir to play a PEKKA card.

