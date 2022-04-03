3 best TH10 Air Attack strategies in Clash of Clans

Attacking methods are critical in Clash of Clans, especially in Town Hall 10, where players play an important role in clan conflicts. Town Hall 10 bases are difficult to take, but with the right attacking strategy, you can win. Many seasoned gamers have experimented with various war attack techniques and offered others with the greatest army for attacks.

Out of all the attack strategies, air attacks are considered the best since all the ground defenses like Mortar and Cannon are ineffective for air troops. All well-known attacking strategies have a pre-defined army, but players can alter it based on their opponent's base. The primary troops, on the other hand, should remain unchanged.

3 best Air Attacks in Clash of Clans

3) Mass Dragons

Army composition:

10 Dragons

8 Balloons

1 Rage spell

6 Lightning spells

3 Freeze spells

Balloons (Clan castle)

In Clash of Clans, the most well-known attacking strategy is Mass Dragon. This strategy works well in Town Hall 10 and may be employed in clan wars as well as multiplayer attacks. Bases with low-level air defenses and air sweepers are the best targets for the attack.

Due to Dragons' tremendous damage and hitpoints, it is tough for defenders to deal with a mass attack of Dragons on them, making it one of the top air attacks. Players may change spells like replacing Lightning with Rage Spell or Freeze Spell.

2) LavaLoon

Army composition:

3 Lava Hounds

9 Minions

24 Balloons

2 Archers

1 Baby Dragon

3 Lightning spells

4 Haste spells

3 Freeze spells

1 Poison spell

1 Dragon and 3 Balloons (Clan castle)

Lavaloon is one of the strongest air attacking methods for multiplayer and clan war conflicts, and it can easily clear a base. Before deploying Lava Hounds and Balloons, players must take out the opponent's Archer Queen.

The best part about this attack is that it can be employed on any TH10 base in Clash of Clans because Lava Hound acts as a tank, allowing Balloons to take numerous defenses without having to worry about air defenses. Archer Queen can be used to create a funnel, making the attack go faster and easier.

1) Queen Charge DragLoon

Army Composition:

5 Healers

6 Dragons

8 Balloons

1 Baby Dragon

1 Heal Spell

3 Rage Spell

1 Poison Spell

Balloons (Clan castle)

Queen Charge DragLoon is a three-star Town Hall 10 attack style that excels in multiplayer battles and clan war attacks. This approach makes use of the Archer Queen, healers, dragons, balloons, and spells, all of which can guarantee at least two stars if employed correctly.

Unlike conventional DraLoon attacks in Clash of Clans, this technique allows you to use Queen Walk to take on extra defenses in advance. Using Archer Queen to create a funnel allows you to easily take down a corner, allowing Dragons and Balloons to annihilate the remaining base.

