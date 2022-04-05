3 Best TH10 Ground Attack strategies in Clash of Clans

In Clash of Clans, attacking strategies are crucial. In Town Hall 10 especially, players play a vital role in clan wars. Town Hall 10 bases are difficult to conquer, but one can win with the appropriate attacking strategy.

Many seasoned gamers have tried different war attack strategies and provided others with the most powerful army for attacks.

Ground attacks are the most important of all attack techniques because ground forces are the most powerful. Although every well-known attacking strategy has a pre-defined army, players can change it depending on their opponent's base.

On the other hand, the primary troops of the ground strategy should remain untouched.

Best TH10 ground attack strategies in Clash of Clans

3) Mass Hogs

Army Composition:

37 Hog Riders

39 Archers

8 Wall Breakers

5 Healing spells

1 Freeze spells

Hog Riders (Clan castle)

This is one of the greatest ground attacking techniques for any Town Hall lower than TH11, as it works well against close bases.

Hogs target defensive buildings directly, ignoring all other distractions and making it one of the fastest ways to attack a base.

Before sending hogs for rampage, players should kill the opponent's clan castle troops and heroes. To oppose clan castle troops and heroes, players can deploy troops like Wizards and Witches.

2) GoWipe

Army composition:

4 Golems

3 PEKKA

11 Wizards

1 Archer

8 Earthquake spells

1 Poison spell

1 Healing spell

7 Hogs (Clan castle)

GoWipe is a Town Hall 10 3-star technique for multiplayer fights and clan war attacks that is incredibly reliable and successful. The offensive approach gets its name from the three main troops: Pekka, Wizard, and Golem.

With high-level troops and heroes, this attacking approach works well.

GoWipe is one of the most popular and oldest attacking methods in Clash of Clans, and it's ideal for clan war attacks. Golems must be used as tanks, while Wizards and Pekkas must be used to destroy the base's core.

Players who practice regularly can master this attacking technique and deploy troops flawlessly.

1) GoWiBo

Army composition:

3 Golems

10 Witches

5 Bowlers

2 Heal spells

2 Rage spells

1 Jump spell

Bowlers (Clan castle)

This is one of the newest and most expensive Dark Elixir attack strategies in Clash of Clans, yet it is quite effective in clan war engagements. So, if you have high-level bowlers, golems, or witches, this is a great attacking plan for getting 3 stars quickly.

Golem should be employed as a tank, with Archer Queen to build a funnel, and Witches and Bowlers to destroy the base's core. Wizards can be added to the mix to help the Golems and Queen create a funnel as well.

