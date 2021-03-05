3 best vehicles in PUBG Mobile Season 17

Vehicles in PUBG Mobile are useful for various purposes, including faster navigation around the map and killing enemies.

Most players who play the standard Ranked Squad mode matches are fond of using vehicles. Those who play as a team take advantage of these offerings to explore and gather loot together.

This article lists the three best vehicles in PUBG Mobile Season 17.

Top three vehicles in the current season of PUBG Mobile

#1 - UAZ (Jeep)

The UAZ is one of the most common vehicles seen in PUBG Mobile matches. Players who team up use it because of its four-seat capacity.

Image via Levinho, YouTube

Another reason is the potential to kill enemies along the way. UAZs are easy to drive, and enemies found en route can be struck while navigating the map areas.

Advertisement

#2 - Golden Mirado (Plymouth Duster)

Gamers can find only one Golden Mirado vehicle in a PUBG Mobile map during matches. Those that can get a hand on it must maximize the car to its full extent.

Image via Legend Viki, YouTube

The car runs faster compared to the other vehicles available in PUBG Mobile. It is also the best vehicle to navigate through terrains and highland areas. The Golden Mirado can be found in one specific bungalow, and thus, heading there quickly is advisable for those who want to drive it.

#3 - BRDM-2

The BRDM-2 is a massive patrol car that can navigate the map and wreck enemies in PUBG Mobile. It has an almost foolproof defensive covering that lowers the damage output from enemies.

Advertisement

Image via SPD Gaming, YouTube

A squad of four can ride in this vehicle. The only downside is that they cannot aim or shoot while riding the BRDM-2. But in terms of defense, this car is difficult to take down.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.