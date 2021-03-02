5 best landing spots in PUBG Mobile Season 17's Sanhok map

PUBG Mobile introduced Sanhok as a small-scale 4x4km jungle-themed map. Matches here are more inclined towards fast-paced action, especially when killing enemies.

Even though it is a lot smaller than the other PUBG Mobile maps (Erangel and Miramar), it still has the same gameplay. Players begin a round by landing on various spots on the map, and it is best to secure loot quickly to survive longer in the match.

This article lists the five best landing spots in PUBG Mobile Season 17's Sanhok map.

5 best Sanhok landing spots in PUBG Mobile Season 17

#5 - Ruins

Image via Derek G, YouTube

Players may find some rare loot when they choose to land in the Ruins. The high structure of buildings here may confuse them, especially on getting to the loot locations.

But once gamers find and secure loot, they have a bigger chance of killing enemies thanks to accruing more capable items and weapons.

#4 - Paradise Resort

Image via Daxua, YouTube

Paradise Resort is commonly the best choice for most players to land in. It has a wide selection of loot and is easy to find on the map.

One downside of choosing this site as a landing spot is the higher chance of others preferring to land here. So, being vigilant at all times in Paradise Resort is a must.

#3 - Pai Nan

Image via iBane Gaming, YouTube

Pai Nan is near the riverside area of Sanhok. It has plenty of loot from which players can equip weapons and items faster.

Chances of assaults are high in this area. Hence, a balance between aggressiveness and survivability is a must when PUBG Mobile players land here.

#2 - Cave

Image via TrollKid, YouTube

Choosing the Cave as a landing spot in Sanhok is a good decision. It offers multiple loot opportunities, but the most notable one would be the presence of a jetski.

Players can use it to navigate through different areas of the map. Although it makes loud noises, it provides such a huge advantage that gamers can maximize its usage upon landing in PUBG Mobile.

#1 - Bootcamp

Image via DWOZ, YouTube

Bootcamp is probably the most visible area whenever players are still in the air. Hence, it is likely the most popular choice when it comes to landing spots in Sanhok.

One aspect players should consider when landing here would be the early combats in this area. Most structures here only have one floor, so striking first without a proper loadout is ineffective in the Bootcamp.

