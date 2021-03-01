5 best landing spots on PUBG Mobile's Erangel map in 2021

PUBG Mobile's Erangel map, the game's first, is still the standard map used by most players whenever they first step into the game. It also has various landing spots wherein players may have preferred locations to eject themselves.

Even if they are high in the sky, players can spot where they would eventually land. Those small icons that resemble roofs can be seen if players could look closely enough. They should aim for a landing spot where they can get loot quickly, but at the same time where they can survive, especially in the early game.

With that being said, here are some best landing spots on PUBG Mobile's Erangel map in 2021.

Five most suitable landing spots in PUBG Mobile's Erangel map

#5 - Prison

Landing in the Prison in PUBG Mobile can boost the player's loadout and items quickly because it offers a higher chance of getting loot faster. There is a lot of loot available in this area, and some players might prefer to aim for this spot when jumping off.

However, with a higher loot rate comes a higher landing rate from other players. There is a high probability that other players could choose the Prison as their landing spot.

So it's better to be vigilant and quickly head inside the structures to secure ample loot.

#4 - Georgopol

Georgopol is the largest town in Erangel. Gamers can expect a variety of loot here, allowing them to customize their loadout according to their own playstyle in PUBG Mobile.

Players may notice this landing spot from above because of its highly visible structures. Then again, just like the Prison, gamers must expect others to make their way to Georgopol because of the high loot rate this area has in PUBG Mobile.

#3 - Stalber

If players want to survive longer and make it to the later part of a match, Stalber could be their best choice for a landing spot. It is more of a plain field and open space that may not contain much loot, meaning a lower chance of other players landing.

The best way to utilize this landing spot is to stay and hide here and be vigilant. Players can wait for others to grapple with each other.

Once the number of enemies begins to minimize, this is the best time to find a location with more structures for powering-up with the loot that they can find in PUBG Mobile.

#2 - Crater

This area of the Erangel map could be the best when it comes to the loot aspect. Here, players can find rare loot items and weapons that give them a much higher chance of killing enemies in PUBG Mobile.

So players are advised to land here as a team, and they should work their way towards loot inside the structures. If they sense an enemy nearby, it's best to hide first and wait for them to come nearby before assaulting or rushing at them.

#1 - School

The School in Erangel is a U-shaped building that probably gives players almost all kinds of loot. This includes weapons (primary, secondary, pistol, and melee), and weapons enhancements and medical items, in PUBG Mobile.

However, like other similar areas with good loot, players must balance their aggressiveness with a good survivability rate. Teaming up with a squad or even by pairs is essential in PUBG Mobile when landing at the School.

