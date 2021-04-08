3 best ways to top up Free Fire diamonds in April 2021

Free Fire diamonds are used by players to purchase exclusive in-game items, including characters, pets, weapons and more. They can also be used to change a player's name in the popular battle royale title.

Free Fire players have to spend money to obtain these diamonds. There are many ways to buy this in-game currency.

This article lists three of the best ways to top up Free Fire diamonds.

What are the best ways to top up Free Fire diamonds in April 2021?

#1 In-game

In-game top-up

Free Fire diamonds can be topped up in-game. Garena frequently releases top-up events that reward players for purchasing a specific number of diamonds.

Players can follow the steps given below to purchase Free Fire diamonds in-game:

Step 1: Players must first open Free Fire and tap on the diamond icon present at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Several top-up options will appear on the screen. Players should select the required amount to purchase.

Step 3: After the payment is successfully processed, players will receive the in-game currency in their accounts.

#2 Games Kharido

Games Khardio provides a 100% bonus on the first purchase (Image via Games Kharido)

Games Kharido is arguably the most popular top-up website amongst Indian players. It provides a 100% bonus on the first purchase.

Players can follow the given steps to top-up Free Fire diamonds using Games Kharido:

Step 1: Players should visit the official Games Kharido website. The link to the website is provided below:

Games Kharido: Click here

Step 2: Players must then log in using either of the two methods - Player ID or Facebook. Next, they should select the payment option and top-up.

Step 3: Once the purchase is successfully made, diamonds will be credited to their Free Fire account.

#3 Codashop

Codashop is a prominent top-up website (Image via Codashop)

Codashop is another GPT website that functions in the same way as Games Kharido. However, players do not need to log in or register on the website. They can directly top up using their Player IDs.

Players can follow these steps to top up Free Fire diamonds using Codashop:

Step 1: Players have to visit the Codashop website. They can click here to do so.

Step 2: They should then tap on the ‘Free Fire’ option and enter the Player ID into the text field.

Step 3: Players can choose the desired recharge (top-up) and make the payment using the available methods.

