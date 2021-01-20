3 best ways to top up Free Fire diamonds in January 2021

Free Fire has an extensive range of in-game cosmetic items like costumes, emotes, etc. To obtain most of the exclusive items in the game, users need to spend diamonds, which is one of the in-game currencies. Diamonds aren't free, and players must spend real currency to procure them.

Top-up websites are one of the ways by which players can purchase Free Fire diamonds. This article shares the three best ways to top-up the in-game currency.

Topping up Free Fire diamonds in January 2021

#1 - In-game

In-game top-up

Players can directly purchase diamonds in Free Fire. The developers also incorporate top-up events, which allow users to obtain several rewards for free, providing additional value to their purchase. Follow the steps given below to top up the in-game currency:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the "diamond" icon located on the top of the screen.

Step 2: Several top-up options will appear on the screen; select the required number of diamonds to purchase.

Step 3: After making a successful payment, the diamonds will be credited to the account.

#2 - Games Kharido

Games Kharido

Games Kharido is one of the most sought-after top-up websites. It provides the users a 100% bonus on their first purchase. Here are the steps to acquire diamonds using Games Kharido:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Games Kharido; click here to check it out.

Step 2: Then tap on the "Free Fire" option and log in using either of the two available methods, i.e., Facebook or Free Fire ID.

Step 3: Select the respective top-up option and mode of payment.

Once the payment is successful, the diamonds will be added to the account.

#3 - Codashop

Image via Codashop

Like Games Kharido, Codashop is another well-known top-up website. Several people use it to acquire different in-game currencies. Also, players don't need to create/login to an account on this website and can instead directly top-up via their Player ID. The steps to top-up diamonds from Codashop are as follows:

Step 1: Open the official website of Codashop by clicking here.

Step 2: Choose the "Free Fire" option under the direct top-up section and add the Player ID in the text field.

Step 3: Select the recharge/top-up for diamonds and payment option. After the payment is processed, the currency will soon be added to the account.

