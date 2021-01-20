Rishi Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, country, real name, and more

Rishi Agrawal, aka Rishi Gaming, is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators from India and has a subscriber count of over 2.24 million on YouTube.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, country, real name, and more.

Rishi Gaming's Free Fire ID and stats

Rishi Gaming uses two IDs to play Free Fire. They are:

557371238

283992800

Lifetime stats of the first ID (557371238)

Lifetime stats of Rishi Gaming's 1st ID

Rishi Gaming has played 6894 squad games with his first ID and has triumphed in 1264 of them, maintaining a win rate of 18.33%. With 15319 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.72 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has won 203 of the 3154 matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 9.42%. He has accumulated 4327 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Rishi Gaming has played 1819 solo games and has emerged victorious in 87 of them, making his win rate 4.78%. He has racked up 2931 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.69 in this mode.

Lifetime stats of the second ID (283992800)

Lifetime stats of Rishi Gaming's 2nd ID

Rishi Gaming has played 14546 squad matches with his second ID and has won on 5878 occasions, translating to a win rate of 40.40%. In the process, he has notched up 38629 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.46.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Indian content creator has played 2496 games and has triumphed in 373 of them, making his win rate 14.94%. With a K/D ratio of 2.44, he has killed 5178 opponents in these matches.

Rishi Gaming has also played 1273 solo matches and has secured 144 victories, maintaining a win rate of 11.31%. He has 2715 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 2.40 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Rishi Gaming's YouTube channel

The oldest video on Rishi Agrawal's channel was posted in October 2018. He initially uploaded videos related to Clash of Clans but later switched to Garena Free Fire. He currently has 393 videos on his channel, with over 219 million combined views.

As mentioned above, Rishi Gaming has a subscriber count of over 2.24 million. Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

He also has a second channel called RISHI GAMING 2.0.

Rishi Gaming's social media accounts

Rishi Gaming has an Instagram account. Click here to visit his profile.

