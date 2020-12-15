3 best ways to top-up Free Fire diamonds in December 2020

Free Fire has an extensive collection of costumes, skins, bundles, and other such items.

Most of these items can be procured using diamonds, which are the in-game currency. However, diamonds aren’t available for free, and players have to spend real money to attain them.

There are several means by which Free Fire players can top-up diamonds. This article takes a look at the three best ways to purchase Free Fire diamonds.

Free Fire: 3 best ways to top-up diamonds in December 2020

#1 In-game

In-game top-up

Players can directly top-up diamonds in-game. Here are the prices of top-ups in Free Fire:

INR 80 – 100 Diamonds

INR 250 – 310 Diamonds

INR 400 – 520 Diamonds

INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds

INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds

INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds.

In the ‘Chrono Top Up’ event, players can currently get the following rewards for purchasing diamonds:

Time Bender Helmet – 100 Diamonds Top Up Portal Reactor Loot Box – 300 Diamonds Top Up Gloo Wall - Chrono – 500 Diamonds Top Up Monster Truck - Cyber Bounty Hunter – 1000 Diamonds Top Up

#2 Games Kharido

Games Kharido (Image Credits: Gameskharido.in)

Games Kharido is one of the most trusted top-up websites. In this website, players will get a 100% top-up bonus on their first purchase.

Here are the costs of top-ups on Games Kharido:

INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50

INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100

INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310

INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520

INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060

INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180

INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + Bonus 5600

(Note: As mentioned earlier, the bonus number of diamonds will only be given on the first purchase.)

Click here to visit the Games Kharido website.

#3 Codashop

Codashop (Image via Codashop)

Like Games Kharido, Codashop is a renowned website where players can top-up a variety of in-game currencies. Several offers regularly run on the website, providing players with better deals.

Here are the prices of diamond top-ups on Codashop:

50 Diamonds - INR 40

100 Diamonds - INR 80

310 Diamonds - INR 240

520 Diamonds - INR 400

1060 Diamonds - INR 800

2180 Diamonds - INR 1600

5600 Diamonds - INR 4000

Click here to visit Codashop.

The methods mentioned on this list are the recommended ones. There are several other ways by which players can top-up diamonds in Free Fire.

