3 best websites for diamonds top-up in Free Fire

Diamonds are the premium currency of the fast-paced battle royale game, Garena Free Fire, and are used to obtain exclusive in-game items.
Free Fire players can acquire diamonds from various top-up websites. This article lists out the three best websites that players can use to top-up Free Fire diamonds in January 2021.
3 best websites to top-up Free Fire diamonds
Note: This list is not in any particular order.
#1 Codashop
Codashop is one of the most trusted websites to top-up in-game currencies and is used by millions of users worldwide.
Players are not required to log in or register, and the purchases are directly credited to their in-game accounts.
Here are the prices of diamonds on the website:
- INR 40 - 50 diamonds
- INR 80 - 100 diamonds
- INR 240 - 310 diamonds
- INR 400 - 520 diamonds
- INR 800 - 1060 diamonds
- INR 1600 - 2180 diamonds
- INR 4000 - 5600 diamonds
Players can follow the steps given below to purchase diamonds from Codashop.
Step 1: Players should first visit the Codashop website by clicking this link.
Step 2: They should then select the Free Fire option under ‘Direct top-up'.
Step 3: Next, players have to enter their Free Fire ID, select the top-up option and make the payment. The diamonds will then be credited to their account.
#2 SeaGM
Sea Gamer Mall or SeaGM is an established global digital goods and services platform. Players across the world use the website to purchase gift cards, currencies and more.
The cost of the diamonds on SeaGM are as follows:
- INR 78 – 100 + 10 diamonds
- INR 155 – 210 + 21 diamonds
- INR 389 – 530 + 53 diamonds
- INR 505 – 645 diamonds
- INR 778 – 1080 + 108 diamonds
- INR 1556 – 2200 + 220 diamonds
- INR 3322 – 4450 diamonds
- INR 4983 – 6900 diamonds
Players can follow the steps given below to top-up Free Fire diamonds on SeaGM:
Step 1: Players must first visit the official website of Sea Gamer Mall by clicking here.
Step 2: Next, they should search and select the Free Fire option for the desired region.
Step 3: Players must then select the desired top-up option and enter the Free Fire ID and nickname in the text field.
Step 4: They should next click on the Buy Now button. They can log in or create an account on SeaGM and complete the purchase to receive the diamonds.
#3 Games Kharido
Games Kharido is another popular website used by players in India to purchase Free Fire currencies.
The website offers a massive deal in the form of a 100% diamond top-up. However, it is only applicable on the first purchase.
Here are the prices of diamonds on Games Kharido:
- INR 40 – 50 diamonds + bonus 50
- INR 80 – 100 diamonds + bonus 100
- INR 240 – 310 diamonds + bonus 310
- INR 400 – 520 diamonds + bonus 520
- INR 800 – 1060 diamonds + bonus 1060
- INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds + bonus 2180
- INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds + bonus 5600
Players can follow the steps given below to purchase diamonds from Games Kharido:
Step 1: Players have to click here to visit the official website of Games Kharido.
Step 2: They can then press the ‘Free Fire’ option and log in with the desired method.
Step 3: Various top-up options will appear on the screen. Players can select the required option and make the payment. Diamonds will then be credited to their account.
Published 09 Jan 2021, 15:16 IST