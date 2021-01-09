3 best websites for diamonds top-up in Free Fire

Diamonds are the premium currency of the fast-paced battle royale game, Garena Free Fire, and are used to obtain exclusive in-game items.

Free Fire players can acquire diamonds from various top-up websites. This article lists out the three best websites that players can use to top-up Free Fire diamonds in January 2021.

3 best websites to top-up Free Fire diamonds

Note: This list is not in any particular order.

#1 Codashop

Codashop (Image via Codashop)

Codashop is one of the most trusted websites to top-up in-game currencies and is used by millions of users worldwide.

Players are not required to log in or register, and the purchases are directly credited to their in-game accounts.

Top-up and payment methods in Codashop

Here are the prices of diamonds on the website:

INR 40 - 50 diamonds

INR 80 - 100 diamonds

INR 240 - 310 diamonds

INR 400 - 520 diamonds

INR 800 - 1060 diamonds

INR 1600 - 2180 diamonds

INR 4000 - 5600 diamonds

Players can follow the steps given below to purchase diamonds from Codashop.

Step 1: Players should first visit the Codashop website by clicking this link.

Step 2: They should then select the Free Fire option under ‘Direct top-up'.

Step 3: Next, players have to enter their Free Fire ID, select the top-up option and make the payment. The diamonds will then be credited to their account.

#2 SeaGM

SeaGM (Image via SEAGM)

Sea Gamer Mall or SeaGM is an established global digital goods and services platform. Players across the world use the website to purchase gift cards, currencies and more.

Prices of top-ups in SeaGM

The cost of the diamonds on SeaGM are as follows:

INR 78 – 100 + 10 diamonds

INR 155 – 210 + 21 diamonds

INR 389 – 530 + 53 diamonds

INR 505 – 645 diamonds

INR 778 – 1080 + 108 diamonds

INR 1556 – 2200 + 220 diamonds

INR 3322 – 4450 diamonds

INR 4983 – 6900 diamonds

Players can follow the steps given below to top-up Free Fire diamonds on SeaGM:

Step 1: Players must first visit the official website of Sea Gamer Mall by clicking here.

Step 2: Next, they should search and select the Free Fire option for the desired region.

Step 3: Players must then select the desired top-up option and enter the Free Fire ID and nickname in the text field.

Step 4: They should next click on the Buy Now button. They can log in or create an account on SeaGM and complete the purchase to receive the diamonds.

#3 Games Kharido

Games Kharido (Image via Games Kharido)

Games Kharido is another popular website used by players in India to purchase Free Fire currencies.

The website offers a massive deal in the form of a 100% diamond top-up. However, it is only applicable on the first purchase.

Top-ups in Games Kharido

Here are the prices of diamonds on Games Kharido:

INR 40 – 50 diamonds + bonus 50

INR 80 – 100 diamonds + bonus 100

INR 240 – 310 diamonds + bonus 310

INR 400 – 520 diamonds + bonus 520

INR 800 – 1060 diamonds + bonus 1060

INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds + bonus 2180

INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds + bonus 5600

Players can follow the steps given below to purchase diamonds from Games Kharido:

Step 1: Players have to click here to visit the official website of Games Kharido.

Step 2: They can then press the ‘Free Fire’ option and log in with the desired method.

Step 3: Various top-up options will appear on the screen. Players can select the required option and make the payment. Diamonds will then be credited to their account.

