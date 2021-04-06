Bug-type Pokemon are generally thought to be some of the weakest and most hated out of every type in the entire franchise.

While there have been a number of marvelous exceptions throughout the eight generations of Pokemon thus far, there are far more bug-types that are despised than there are ones that are loved by fans.

The first generation of Pokemon that were introduced in Kanto had its fair share of unpopular Bug-types. Here are the top three most disliked ones from the region.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

3 most disliked Bug Pokemon from Kanto

#3 - Paras

A super weak Paras that has been knocked out in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While it may have higher Base stats than the other Pokemon on this list, Paras is still far from being considered a strong Pocket Monster.

The first evolution of Parasect, Paras is a Bug/Grass-type that just isn't that appealing to look at nor battle with. All of the evidence necessary to prove Paras is pitifully weak can be found in an episode of the Pokemon anime.

The episode, titled "The Problem with Paras", shows a trainer named Cassandra who struggles to increase the strength of this particular Pokemon. When Ash Ketchum tries to purposely lose a battle against Cassandra's Paras, he can't even successfully do so because the Pokemon is so weak.

#2 - Weedle

Weedle in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Weedle is a Bug/Poison-type Pokemon from the Kanto region. It's also the first evolution of Beedrill, and while its final form might be a different story, Weedle is easily one of the most disliked Bug Pokemon from Generation I.

Players of the first Pokemon games will remember the annoyance of encountering Weedle after Weedle in the tall grass. The Bug-type's base stat total might be lower than Paras', but its design is far more disliked than the Pokemon in third place on this list.

The other disappointing fact about Weedle is that a trainer is forced to struggle through two essentially worthless evolutions before the Pokemon legitimately becomes useful in its final stage.

#1 - Caterpie

Caterpie (Image via The Pokemon Company

The number one most disliked Bug Pokemon from Kanto is Caterpie. While Caterpie faced some tough competition against Weedle for the #1 spot, ultimately, it deserves it for only being a Bug-type through its first two evolutions.

Caterpie has the same pitiful Base stat total of 195 as #2 on the list, but at least Weedle retains dual-typing throughout all of its evolutions. Caterpie, on the other hand, remains solely a Bug-type until it becomes Butterfree in its final stage.

Worst of all, although its quite similar to Weedle in this regard, Caterpie still wins when it comes to a competition of the lamest and worst-designed Bug Pokemon from the Kanto region.

