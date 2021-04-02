There were several Flying-type Pokemon introduced along with the Johto region in Generation II. Not all of them wowed fans, and a few are more disliked than they are enjoyed.

Flying Pokemon are useful for trainers to travel. In battle, they are also strong against Bug and Grass-types. These Pocket Monsters are generally pretty quick to use their wings as well.

When it comes to base stats and overall appearance, not all the Flying Pokemon from Johto were perceived as the rest. The following are the top three most strongly disliked from the region.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

3 most disliked Flying Pokemon from Johto

#3 - Hoothoot

Hoothoot in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company

When a trainer encounters a wild Hoothoot, or even one in an official battle, they really need not be too concerned about the outcome. This weak Pokemon has a base stat of 262 and doesn't stand out in any category.

The worst part about the Flying/Normal-type Pokemon is that it doesn't get better, even after it evolves into Noctowl. Its stats increase, but its appearance remains equally as bland as it was before the transformation.

For a Pokemon based on an owl, one would expect something more from its final evolution, such as changing its typing to be Flying/Dark. But sadly, that doesn't happen.

#2 - Delibird

Delibird alongside Togepi and Pikachu in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Flying/Ice-type, Delibird, isn't going to win any competitions when it comes to having a unique appearance. Its design is almost as uninventive as Hoothoot's, and it has no known evolutions.

For a Pokemon that will never evolve into a more powerful form, its total base stat of 330 is downright embarrassing. At least Hoothoot has the potential to get stronger by evolving - an opportunity that Delibird will likely never receive.

#1 - Ledyba

Ledyba (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When it comes to disliked Flying-type Pokemon, Ledyba will most likely always be near or at the top of the list, regardless of regions other than Johto being incorporated. That's how unpopular this Pokemon is with fans.

Ledyba's base stats is three points higher than Hoothoot's. However, the real problem with this Pocket Monster is its massively hated design. Obviously, the Pokemon's appearance is based on a ladybug, but nothing differentiates it from the actual insect.

Ledyba evolves into a stronger form, Ledian. But its looks don't improve at all. All things considered, this Flying/Bug-type Pokemon would have been better off being left out of the Johto region.

