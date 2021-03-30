There are some truly remarkable Poison-type Pokemon available to catch in the Johto region; however, not all of them are quite as exciting to encounter as the rest.

Poison-type Pokemon can be very useful in battle, especially when using their status-inflicting attacks. Often, the best Poison Pokemon have dual-typing, but it isn't always the case.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

3 most underwhelming Poison Pokemon from Johto

#3 - Crobat

Crobat (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For a Pokemon in its final evolution, players would think that Crobat would be more impressive. The Poison/Flying-type is the final stage of Zubat and Golbat, though it's hard to tell much of a difference between all three.

Crobat may have decent stats, but the same cannot be said about its appearance. Its looks show no real creativity, and it looks more impressive as its second evolution, Golbat.

#2 - Qwilfish

Qwilfish (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Qwilfish is exactly what it sounds like: a Pokemon that looks like a fish with quills. This Poison/Water-type is not going to scare an enemy in a battle with its looks, and it doesn't have much for stats to back it up either.

Worst of all, Qwilfish is doomed to stay in its underwhelming state forever. The Pokemon currently doesn't have any known evolutions.

#1 - Spinarak

Spinarak (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Not surprisingly, the most underwhelming Poison Pokemon from Johto is also a Bug-type. Spinarak is a spider-like Pocket Monster that has a pitiful Base stat total of 250.

The Pokemon doesn't excel in any of the stat categories; they are all very low when compared to others of the same type.

Neither its appearance nor its stats get much better once it reaches its final evolution, Ariados. Spinarak could have used a better upgrade, or perhaps, it would have been better off being left out of Johto altogether.

