3 most disliked Psychic Pokemon from Kanto

Generation I is the origin of some of the most popular Psychic-type Pokemon and the most disliked members of their kin.

There are some Pokemon in Generation I that the majority of players can agree are really not that likable. And likability is the keyword here. Usability isn't the focus, and neither is fame (or infamy, for that matter). All that matters is how much the fanbase loves to hate these Pokemon.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

What are the most disliked Psychic Pokemon from Kanto?

#3 - Abra

Abra removing Professor Oak from its personal space (Image is The Pokemon Company)

In terms of popularity, Abra's evolutions Kadabra and Alakazam are near the top deck. Alakazam is still one of the most popular Psychic-type Pokemon to this day. However, getting to that desired Alakazam is a feat, considering that Abra does its absolute best to thwart the trainer at every turn.

Abra will only do one thing when encountered in the wild: Teleport. The player has a singular turn to catch Abra unless they have the move Mean Look or an ability that prevents running, like Arena Trap or Shadow Tag. The fact that those three effects aren't exactly common means that most players are stuck with that singular turn after all.

It's nothing but a nuisance to get three Poke Ball shakes only to have Abra pop out and then vanish. And even if Abra is caught, all it learns without using up a valuable TM or visiting a move (Tutor) is the very same irritating Teleport, making it a pain to evolve even once it's caught.

#2 - Hypno

Hypno breaks something important (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The hypnotist Pokemon Hypno is a Pokemon that is the exact opposite of Abra; disliked for what it is, not what it does (well, what it does in battle, at least).

Hypno's lore is unsettling at best and downright creepy at worst. The Pokemon hides away from people, lurking and waiting. It then hypnotizes stray travelers into following it. Once away from areas where it might be disturbed, Hypno feasts on the dreams of its hapless victim.

Nothing more than the capability to dream is required in its prey. Hypno has been known to feed on the dreams of other Pokemon and even human children. This is seen in the games as a small objective on Three Island in Kanto, which entails saving a small girl from a Hypno who had lured her to the depths of the Berry Forest.

This is an overall disturbing Pokemon that is understandably disliked by fans of the franchise.

#1 - Jynx

Santa Jynx (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Jynx is possibly the most controversial Pokemon due to its original design. Before it had its current purple coloring, Jynx's face and skin were completely black. This made Jynx bear an uncanny resemblance to the racist phenomenon of black-face.

Understandably, this was not well-received in the slightest once the Generation I games made their way to America. In fact, there was even an episode of the Pokemon anime that was edited to cut out the parts that had non-purple Jynx in it.