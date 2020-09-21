In 2020, quite a few notable games have been touted to be released. While most have been given an official release date by its developers, others are simply under testing, which further intensifies the community anticipation.

With both Microsoft and Sony announcing their next-generation consoles, 2020 has proved to be an exciting year for gamers already.

Of course, due to various reasons, some games have a higher hype and anticipation surrounding them. In this article, we look at what we think are the three most awaited games in 2020.

3 Most Awaited Games of 2020

3. Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is not precisely a sequel to Insomniac Games's Spider-Man. However, it does follow the story of Miles Morales after he gets bitten by a genetic spider during the previous game. Sony's Vice President, Simon Rutter, had earlier said in an interview that the game was an 'expansion and enhancement' to the last game.

However, his comments were rebutted by Insomniac Games, who confirmed that it is indeed a standalone game. The game will be released worldwide as a launch title for the PS5 on November 12th. Sony has already promised various technical improvements, which has further set the community abuzz.

Advertisement

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the next adventure in the Marvel's Spider-Man universe. We will reveal more about this standalone game at a future date. #MilesMoralesPS5 pic.twitter.com/GOTAvNhUaF — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 12, 2020

2. Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the 12th major installment and 22nd game overall in the Assassin's Creed series. It is an open-world action-adventure game, where players take on the role of Eivor, a Viking raider who will lead his clan from the 'icy desolation in Norway' to the lush farmlands of 9th century England.

Ubisoft has already promised improved RPG mechanics, along with improved tactics and multiple ways to defeat the bosses. The game has been in development for almost three years, and is expected to release on 10th November.

1. Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to be released for PS4, Xbox and Windows on the 19th of November. It has been developed and published by the Polish gaming company, CD Projekt, and is set in a dystopian futuristic city controlled by corporations.

Apart from its storyline, the game's combat and gameplay mechanics have already been hailed worldwide, and allows players to access innumerable skills and abilities.

Further, the incredible cinematics, along with the presence of Keanu Reeves as 'Johny Silverhand' has propelled Cyberpunk 2077 to become the most awaited game of 2020.