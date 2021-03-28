The Fighting-type category includes some incredibly popular Pokemon. There are currently a ton of Fighting-type Pokemon in the series, but in Generation II, with the introduction of Johto, there weren't nearly as many.

Johto only added a few Fighting-types. The remainder found in the games, Gold and Silver, were original Pokemon from the Kanto region.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

3 most popular Fighting Pokemon from Johto

#3 - Hitmontop

Image via The Pokemon Company

Hitmontop was an excellent addition to the Fighting-type Pokemon family. Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee were great Fighting-types from Kanto with an opposite dynamic, and adding a third expanded it.

Hitmontop spins on its head. It makes perfect sense and can even spin fast enough to drill into the ground. Hitmontop has great Special Defense and excellent Defense and Attack. It is a great Pokemon.

#2 - Tyrogue

Image via Game Freak

Tyrogue is arguably more popular than Hitmontop. This Pokemon gave trainers a chance to evolve a creature into any of the Hitmons with some luck. Many fans didn't like the introduction of Baby Pokemon, but Tyrogue is one of the exceptions.

If its Attack is higher than its Defense, it will evolve into Hitmonlee, and if its Defense is higher, it will become Hitmonchan. When its Attack and Defense are equal, it will develop into Hitmontop.

#1 - Heracross

Image via The Pokemon Company

Heracross, the Single Horn Pokemon, is criminally underrated. In the anime series, it was its true powerful self. In-game, Heracross has pretty solid stats. Its base Attack is at 125, while it also has good Speed, HP, and Special Defense.

With its horn, it can lift and throw opponents 100 times its weight with insane power. Trainers have underrated it in battle, but Heracross has become extremely popular. It is just an exceptional Pokemon overall, and everyone should know it.