3 most popular Fire Pokemon in Hoenn

Hoenn doesn't have a particularly large diversity of Fire-type Pokemon, but it certainly does well with the few that it has.

This list will be determined by how much fans recognize and appreciate these Pokemon, even if they may not be the best in battle.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What are the most popular Fire Pokemon in the Hoenn region?

#3 - Camerupt

Camerupt (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Camerupt may not be the best Pokemon in the Hoenn region by any stretch of the imagination, but it certainly earned itself a fair amount of popularity.

Camerupt's popularity may stem from the anime, where it was featured in several episodes. It is also one of the few Pokemon to have received a Mega Evolution before Mega Evolutions were lost and forgotten in future games.

Camerupt may also be popular because Team Magma's leader, Maxie, iconically uses one.

#2 - Vulpix

Vulpix (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Vulpix's adorable design as well as its evolution Ninetales' graceful and regal design already occupy a soft spot in the hearts of fans.

Add in a slew of status moves, some decent speed and some alright special attack, and we have a Pokemon that is both useful in battle and aesthetically pleasing.

#1 - Blaziken

Blaziken (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Blaziken isn't just the most popular Fire-type Pokemon in Hoenn; it's one of the most popular Fire-types of all time.

Blaziken is a mixed attacker with solid moves and a cool aesthetic. There's little question as to why Blaziken ended up being as popular as it is.

As the first of the Fire-Fighting starter triads to be introduced, Blaziken didn't receive any of the negative reactions that its legacy wrought. It gets to simply exist as a solid starter.