In Kanto, Ice Pokemon aren't incredibly common despite being quite strong.

Roaming through the Seafoam Islands is the main way a player can obtain some of these Ice Pokemon. Ice Pokemon can come in handy, especially against the Dragon Master Lance.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

3 most popular Ice Pokemon from Kanto

#3 - Jynx

Jynx

Jynx is one of the most popular Ice Pokemon in the Kanto Region. Jynx is definitely a strange Pokemon, but it's featured heavily in the anime and games. It was Santa's helper in the episode Holiday Hi-Jynx. Jynx even made an appearance in the banned episode, The Ice Cave.

In the competitive scene, Jynx dominated generation I. Generation I was before the special split, so it was incredibly bulky and strong. Whether the player brings this to competitive or just through the main story, it will prove to be quite useful.

#2 - Articuno

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Part of the Legendary Bird Trio, Articuno, has proven to be one of the most popular Ice Pokemon from Kanto. Found in the Seafoam Islands, this powerhouse can carry any player to victory.

The strongest trainer, Red, has caught this elusive Legendary in Pokemon Origins. And in the anime, Pokemon trainer Noland had befriended Articuno and fought against Ash's Charizard in one of the fiercest battles of Generation I.

Articuno even gained a new form in the newest DLC, Crown Tundra. The new Galarian Form gives it a new design and type of Psychic/Flying.

#1 - Lapras

Lapras

The Ice Pokemon, Lapras, is best known for taking Ash across seas in the anime. It did go into battle occasionally, like against Drake's Gengar in the Orange Islands. Ash & his friends couldn't have made it through the Orange Islands without assistance from Lapras.

In the competitive scene, Lapras has been amazing since Generation I, popping up randomly in other series. It recently gained a Gigantamax form, which has proven to be a huge threat, taking a bunch of tournament placements.

Even Gym leader Melony has a Gigantamax Lapras as her Ace Pokemon.