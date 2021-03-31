The Johto region introduced a handful of new Pokemon for trainers to capture, train, and befriend.

While a lot of Pokemon found in Johto can also be found in Kanto, there were several additions to the Pokedex introduced in Generation II. Many of them were Normal-types.

A lot of Normal-type Pokemon were actually given the Fairy-type when it was revealed. In Johto and Generation II though, they were simply Normal-types, which saw a lot of popularity.

3 most popular Normal Pokemon from Johto

#3 - Miltank

Pokemon fans fell in love with Miltank when it first came out, and at the same time, they absolutely despised it as well. Everyone remembers where they were the first time Whitney's Miltank decimated their team on a Gold or Silver playthrough.

This cute cow was a juggernaut that frustrated any trainer that entered the Goldenrod Gym. While Miltank is a bit overrated outside of Whitney's, its power in that Gym was enough to skyrocket its popularity.

#2 - Teddiursa

Teddiursa is definitely one of the most popular Pokemon from Johto overall. It is a cute little teddy bear. That was enough to make fans of the series adore this creature. Teddiursa isn't all looks, though.

The fact that it evolves into the terrifying Ursaring is an added bonus. Players can choose to keep their small furry companion as it levels or evolve it to gain a powerful monster. Teddiursa was everything fans wanted.

#1 - Togepi

Togepi and its evolutionary line are now Fairy-type Pokemon, but they were simply Normal-types when discovered in the world of Pokemon. Togepi was one of the first Baby Pokemon that fans were shown.

Some of the most heartwarming moments in the anime series simply involved Misty carrying Togepi from place to place. Then it learned Metronome and got into a bunch of shenanigans that no one knew about. The Togepi in the anime is great and for the games, Togepi's final form, Togekiss, is an incredible battler.