Playing the Generation II main series Pokemon games is bound to give any long-term Pokemon fan a great deal of nostalgia.

With that nostalgia, fans may also come to the conclusion that these games were not as solid as we once thought they were but that doesn't negate how amazing they were one bit. In this article, readers will learn some of this writer's opinions on the most underwhelming Pokemon of the Johto region.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The top 5 most underwhelming Pokemon from Johto

#5 - Delibird

Image via The Pokemon Company

Delibird is a dual-type Ice and Flying-type Pokemon introduced in Generation II.

Known as the Delivery Pokemon, Delibird is a single evolutionary line Pokemon meaning it does evolve into or from any other known Pokemon. Delibird’s design looks like they wanted to give a Penguin the color of an apple and fur antlers like a moose.

While Delibird is not The Pokemon Company’s most lackluster Pokemon design, there is definitely nothing to write home about either. The mediocre appearance, in addition to a 330 base stat total just goes to show there are much better options out there than Delibird.

Advertisement

#4 - Sunflora

Image via The Pokemon Company

Introduced to the franchise in Generation II, Sunflora is a Grass-type Pokemon that evolves from Sunkern when exposed to a Sun Stone. Categorized as a “Sun Pokemon”, Sunflora is designed to be simply a flower with a face and limbs that move.

Other than its lackluster design, Sunflora surprisingly has a decent base stat total of 425. Sunflora’s Shiny variant is also just this muted green color which is not attractive to look at.

#3 - Sentret

Image via The Pokemon Company

Known as the Scout Pokemon, Sentret is a Normal-type Pokemon introduced in Generation II. This Johto native evolves from Furret starting at level 15. Standing at barely over two feet, Sentret is definitely not going to show up and put fear into any trainer’s heart, and unfortunately neither will its stats.

With a low base stat total of 215, Sentret is not going to dominate any battlefields easily. This, coupled with a Shiny version that looks like it was just bleached and tossed back into the wild, definitely shows that Sentret is not a Pokemon to center your journey around.

Advertisement

#2 - Bellossom

Image via The Pokemon Company

Known as the Flower Pokemon, Bellossom is a Grass-type Pokemon introduced to the franchise in Generation II.

Bellossom evolves from Gloom when exposed to a Sun Stone. Bellossom is one of Oddish’s final evolutionary forms, with the other being the beloved Vileplume. Not only does Bellossom not have as great a design as Vileplume, but it also just does not keep up in battle as well as its counterpart.

If trainers have the option of two, this writer would definitely recommend going with Vileplume.

#1 - Unown

Image via The Pokemon Company

Introduced in Generation II main series Pokemon games, Unown is a Psychic-type Pokemon. While as of the Generation II games Unown was not known to evolve or anything of the sort, as of the Generation III games Unown has 28 different shapes that it can take the form of. This is chronicled in the Unown Report in HeartGold and SoulSilver.

Known as the Symbol Pokemon, Unown is flat, thin Pokemon with an eye, shaped like a letter or punctuation mark. While Unown’s various forms are incredibly cool, that is all it has to really offer trainers.

Advertisement

With a base stat total of 336, Unown is not the weakest Pokemon on this list but there are much better alternatives throughout the Johto region.