Top 5 Pokemon with the lowest stats in Johto

Every Pokemon has to start somewhere, and sometimes, that starting point is at the very lowest they could possibly be.

Typically, Pokemon with the lowest stats in any given region are the unevolved ones. While the members of this list are set in stone based on given stats, the order for ties will be decided based on a mix of ease of evolution and usability until it can evolve (and a bit of popularity).

With that said, here are the five lowest stat totals from the new additions in Generation II.

Five Pokemon with the lowest stats in Johto

#5 - Wooper

Wooper (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This little fellow is in a three-way tie for third place in the list of new Johto Pokemon that have the lowest stats. But as the most usable/likable of the three, Wooper gets put lower on the list.

With only 210 stat points across all six categories, Wooper is a very squishy and weak Pokemon to raise. However, its Water and Ground dual-typing lets it survive just a bit better than other types since it's weak only to Grass moves and is flat-out immune to Electric moves.

Wooper is also incredibly popular among a portion of the fanbase, proving that a Pokemon doesn't have to be good (or even usable) to be loved.

#4 - Igglybuff

Igglybuff (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The little baby Pokemon, Igglybuff, while widely disliked for being a generally pointless addition to the games, is still an incredibly adorable creature. It shares Wooper's abysmal base stats but is slightly less able to survive thanks to its less defensive typing.

It's also irritating to evolve at times, needing friendship rather than levels to become Jigglypuff. And since the tiny puffball is soo easy to KO, it often ends up losing friendship and postponing becoming a Pokemon capable of holding its own in battle.

#3 - Tyrogue

Tyrogue (Image via Game Freak)

Tyrogue is the third member of the 210 base stat trio of Johto. Typing-wise, it's about as weak as Igglybuff, trading an extra weakness for a few resistances. But the reason why Tyrogue is higher up on the list is its ridiculously gimmicky evolution.

Whether Tyrogue evolves into Hitmonchan, Hitmontop, or Hitmonlee at level twenty is entirely based on its attack and defense stats. If the attack is higher, Tyrogue becomes Hitmonchan. If the inverse is true, then Hitmonlee is the result.

Annoyingly, both have to be equal to get Hitmontop, which makes obtaining the spinning Fighting-type exceptionally irritating.

#2 - Pichu

A Pichu horde (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With a base stat lineup of 205, Pichu takes the #2 spot on this list by default.

While, like Igglybuff, Cleffa, Magby, and all the other baby Pokemon, Pichu is an entirely unneeded addition to the games, it too became a popular Generation II introduction. It was even included in Smash Bros., though it wasn't overly great as a playable character.

Just like with most other baby Pokemon, thanks to Pichu's low stats, getting this Pokemon to evolve with friendship can be a tiresome process.

#1 - Sunkern

Sunkern (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Having a pitiful 180 base stats, Sunkern is the Pokemon with the lowest stats introduced in Generation II. It's also the one with the lowest stats in any iteration of the Johto region, including HeartGold and SoulSilver, which has two whole extra generations of Pokemon to draw from. Sunkern has a truly impressive deficit of stats.

That said, its awful stat total is its most notable trait. Evolving it requires a precious Sun Stone, which requires winning the bug contest to get more of. But Sunflora isn't worth using, making it a mostly wasted evolution.

It's almost better to keep Sunkern as it is just to be able to brag about having a record-holding Pokemon.