3 reasons why players should unlock Headhunters in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is one of the world's oldest and finest mobile games, since it constantly updates with new troops with distinct skills. To better their assault tactics and win multiplayer and clan war fights, players must be aware of these distinctive forces.

Headhunter is a one-of-a-kind troop that players should include in their offensive strategy since it can assist you in dealing with powerful Heroes like Archer Queen and Royal Champion. We'll talk about Headhunters in this article, as well as three reasons why you should unlock it.

Headhunters in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans The Headhunter is a brand new Dark Elixir Troop, available at Town Hall 12. This mysterious unit throws deadly cards as a ranged attack, can hop over Walls, does extra damage against her preferred target: Heroes, and deals Poison Spell damage and effects as she attacks! The Headhunter is a brand new Dark Elixir Troop, available at Town Hall 12. This mysterious unit throws deadly cards as a ranged attack, can hop over Walls, does extra damage against her preferred target: Heroes, and deals Poison Spell damage and effects as she attacks! https://t.co/nySFB3xkoV

The Headhunter is a unit that can be obtained after upgrading the Dark Barracks to level 9, which requires the player to have reached Town Hall level 12. While no enemy heroes remain on the battlefield, Headhunters prioritize Heroes above all other targets, bypassing all other types of enemy facilities and troops.

The in-game description of the Headhunters is as follows:

"Headhunter has just one job: taking out enemy heroes. As her other job, she works at the village apothecary. She's lightweight enough to jump over walls and her poisoned weapons make her targets move and attack slower."

Headhunter strikes have a Poison Spell effect, slowing down troops and heroes that are attacked for a short time. The toxin has no effect on building structures and does no damage on its own.

Headhunters can bypass Walls to reach any target behind them, and they won't consider the Grand Warden a Hero. It can max be upgraded to level 3, where it deals damage per second of 125 and has 440 hitpoints.

Why should players unlock Headhunters in Clash of Clans?

Heather @ClashTutor What’s your favorite strategy using HeadHunters so far? What’s your favorite strategy using HeadHunters so far? https://t.co/zNUc9gRcLh

Headhunter is a perfect ground troop that works well with any ground attacking strategy like GoWipe and BoWiBa. The following are the reasons why players should unlock it:

It directly targets Heroes such as Archer Queen, so including it in the army composition can aid in the defeat of such Heroes while also keeping troops from being distracted. A Headhunter in clan castle can easily stop QueenCharge as it will directly poison the Queen, allowing you to stop the enemy's attack. As it can attack both ground and air troops, players can use it in a variety of attack strategies including both air and ground attacking strategies.

Finally, Headhunters is one of the best Dark Elixir troops in Clash of Clans that can help players win various multiplayer and clan war battles. So, unlock it now and use it with various attacking strategies.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul