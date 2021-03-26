3 reasons why Skyler is better than Hayato in Free Fire

Skyler was recently introduced in Free Fire. And in such a short span of time, the character has already made his mark. He has enlisted himself among the top five characters of the game besides Chrono and DJ Alok.

Skyler has a very impressive active ability that is quite handy on the virtual battleground. Some players often consider him over Chrono and K.

As Skyler is known for his aggressive strength, Hayato is also one of the most popular characters known for his aggressive ability in the Clash Squad mode.

However, Skyler gets the better of Hayato on the battleground in every aspect. This article explains why Skyler is a better character than Hayato in Free Fire.

Why is Skyler better than Hayato in Free Fire?

#1 - Skyler is better for rank pushing

Skyler in Free Fire

Skyler possesses the active skill known as Riptide Rhythm. At its primary level, this power delivers a sonic wave capable of damaging five Gloo Walls within a 50m range.

Each Gloo Wall deployed will initially increase HP recovery by four points and will then be maximized as Skyler's level increases. Also, the skill has a 60-second cooldown.

This ability of Skyler allows him to push ranks in both Ranked and Clash Squad mode. His HP restoring, defending, and Gloo Wall-breaking ability serves all three purposes of a player's gameplay. Hence, this makes Skyler more versatile and powerful than Hayato.

#2 - Skyler's ability to restore HP

As mentioned earlier, Skyler can restore HP. In contrast, Hayato certainly lacks the power to restore HP as he only offers increased armor penetration to the enemy when he takes damage.

Skyler offers a better advantage on the battlefield than Hayato by offering HP to players whenever he deploys a Gloo Wall.

#3 - Best for both passive and aggressive players

Skyler is a viable character for both passive and aggressive players, whereas Hayato is primarily useful for aggressive players.

Only players who like to take up fights very often can use Hayato well, whereas passive players won't be able to justify Hayato's ability by playing defensively.

Skyler is useful for both passive and aggressive players. This is because he allows aggressive players to take up fights by destroying Gloo Walls and lets them go on a rampage by destroying the enemy's defense. He also offers HP to defensive players who deploy Gloo Walls to take cover from their enemies.

