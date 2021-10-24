3 things Animal Crossing: New Horizons players should do before the 2.0 update

After months of waiting, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is finally getting its big update on November 5, 2021. The latest Nintendo Direct took place on October 15, 2021, where several new features were announced for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. These include the much-awaited Brewster and The Roost, apart from the Happy Home Paradise paid DLC.

However, to avail of these features, players can do a few things before installing the update on November 5, 2021. Players can prepare beforehand to optimize their New Horizons experience.

Things Animal Crossing players should do to prepare for update 2.0

Stock up on Nook Miles

We can assume that to unlock every new feature coming to the game with update 2.0, players will need approximately 20,000 Nook Miles. Therefore, players must have that many Nook Miles stocked up before the update arrives in the game.

Unfortunately, there is no easy way to collect Nook Miles. Therefore, now is the ideal time to grind for Nook Miles in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Hoard Bells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Bells are the currency that is used in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It can be expected that players will need Bells to buy things that come with the new features in the Animal Crossing update. Therefore, it is logical to hoard Bells before the update in Animal Crossing: New Horizons on November 5, 2021.

Upgrade the Museum in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Many of the new features in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons update are centered around the Museum. For instance, Brewster will set up The Roost near the Museum. Therefore, upgrading the Museum beforehand will be a good choice for all players looking forward to the update.

These are some things that players can do to enhance their experience with the new update set to arrive on November 5. Viewers can refer to the following video to check out other things they can do to prepare for the upcoming update.

Also Read

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting its much-awaited update after quite some time, so make sure to make the most of it!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar